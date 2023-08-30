Harry Sheezel has capped off a record-breaking season for a first-year player by being crowned the AFL Rising Star

Harry Sheezel is named the Rising Star winner for 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG North Melbourne defender Harry Sheezel has been crowned the 2023 AFL Rising Star.

Sheezel, who was a hot favourite for the prestigious award, was honoured as the best young player in the game at the AFL Awards on Wednesday night.

He edged a strong field of contenders that included Brisbane midfielder Will Ashcroft, St Kilda forward Mitchito Owens and Fremantle sharpshooter Jye Amiss.

Sheezel picked up 54 of a possible 55 votes; 10 of the 11 voters gave Sheezel the full five votes, with former Collingwood skipper Nathan Buckley selecting Owens ahead of Sheezel.

All 11 judges had Sheezel, Ashcroft, Owens and Amiss in their top four.

Darcy Wilmot, George Wardlaw, Max Michalanney and Finn Callaghan also picked up votes.

Sheezel, who was recruited with pick No.3 in the 2022 AFL Draft out of the Sandringham Dragons, played all 23 games and was a crucial distributor off half-back for the Kangaroos with his class, temperament, and skill.

The 18-year-old, who played junior football with Ajax Junior Football Club and Mount Scopus College, is the first North Melbourne player since Byron Pickett in 1998 to win the award.

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

He averaged a massive 27.0 disposals in his debut year and 5.2 rebound 50s playing in the previously unfamiliar role, having entered the AFL as a forward/midfielder.

Sheezel made his debut in round one and had the most disposals for a VFL/AFL player on debut in more than 40 years, racking up 34 touches against West Coast.

He collected more than 30 touches in four of his first five appearances, including an equal season-high 37 against Carlton in round four, to rocket onto the AFL scene.

Ashcroft spent time as Rising Star favourite this season but missed the last five weeks with a knee injury, while Owens (25 goals) and Amiss (41) enjoyed excellent seasons as important goalkickers for their teams.

Sheezel was the panel's choice, however, after an extraordinary debut season that saw him rate elite for disposals, contested possessions, uncontested possessions and pressure points as a defender.

The 2022 NAB AFL Rising Star Voting:

1st place – Harry Sheezel (54 votes)

2nd place – Will Ashcroft (39 votes)

3rd place – Mitchito Owens (33 votes)

4th place – Jye Amiss (28 votes)

5th place – Darcy Wilmot (4 votes)

Gillon McLachlan (Chair)

5. Harry Sheezel

4. Mitchito Owens

3. Will Ashcroft

2. Jye Amiss

1. Darcy Wilmot

Eddie Betts

5. Harry Sheezel

4. Will Ashcroft

3. Mitchito Owens

2. Jye Amiss

1. George Wardlaw

Jude Bolton

5. Harry Sheezel

4. Will Ashcroft

3. Jye Amiss

2. Mitchito Owens

1. Max Michalanney

Nathan Buckley

5. Mitchito Owens

4. Harry Sheezel

3. Will Ashcroft

2. Jye Amiss

1. Finn Callaghan

Kane Cornes

5. Harry Sheezel

4. Mitchito Owens

3. Will Ashcroft

2. Jye Amiss

1. Max Michalanney

Andrew Dillon

5. Harry Sheezel

4. Will Ashcroft

3. Mitchito Owens

2. Jye Amiss

1. Finn Callaghan

Glen Jakovich

5. Harry Sheezel

4. Will Ashcroft

3. Jye Amiss

2. Mitchito Owens

1. Max Michalanney

Laura Kane

5. Harry Sheezel

4. Will Ashcroft

3. Mitchito Owens

2. Jye Amiss

1. Darcy Wilmot

Cameron Ling

5. Harry Sheezel

4. Jye Amiss

3. Will Ashcroft

2. Mitchito Owens

1. Darcy Wilmot

Matthew Pavlich

5. Harry Sheezel

4. Jye Amiss

3. Will Ashcroft

2. Mitchito Owens

1. Finn Callaghan

Kevin Sheehan

5. Harry Sheezel

4. Will Ashcroft

3. Mitchito Owens

2. Jye Amiss

1. Darcy Wilmot