Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HARRY Sheezel had never played in defence before his first game in round one this year, when he had the most disposals in a VFL/AFL debut for nearly 40 years.

In the mould of Nick Daicos the year before, Sheezel was thrown to half-back by North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson in a bid to use his foot skills, smarts, temperament and class to set up the Roos.

It is a decision that should see Sheezel become North's first winner of the Rising Star in 25 years when votes are cast next Wednesday night at the AFL Awards.

The 18-year-old is a part of the top crop of Rising Star contenders, alongside St Kilda's Mitchito Owens and Brisbane's Will Ashcroft, while Fremantle's Jye Amiss should also attract votes.

But it is Sheezel's extraordinary debut season that should see him become the first Roo since Byron Pickett in 1998 to claim the award.

Numbers are only a part of any player's story, but they match up nicely for Sheezel's Rising Star stocks.

Champion Data shows this season he rates as elite for disposals, contested possessions, uncontested possessions and pressure points as a defender. He's above average for metres gained and player ratings.

Relative rating measures a player's performance against the expectation of a player in his position and age, with Sheezel's relative rating at 54 per cent in the positive – making his the best relative rating of any player aged under 20 this season.

Harry Sheezel in action during the match between North Melbourne and GWS at Blundstone Arena in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Lions midfielder Ashcroft is 34 per cent up on the expectations as a midfielder across his 18 games, while Hawthorn's Josh Weddle is ranked second at 37 per cent.

Ashcroft's absence over the last six weeks of the season hurt his Rising Star stocks but didn't damage his impact in the year before that, when he ranked second for Rising Star nominees for AFL Player Ratings averages at 11.2.

Topping that list was Owens, who has been deployed in a number of different positions in a phenomenal breakout campaign for the Saints and ranked first at 11.5 ratings points. Sheezel was third with 10.1. It is a star trio who will be dominant over the next era.

All rate ahead of the past five Rising Star winners in their respective seasons, with Collingwood superstar Daicos last year ranking at 9.9 in AFL player ratings in his brilliant debut year.

Sheezel's equal career-best tally of 37 disposals against Richmond last weekend also saw him jump Daicos in the most disposals in a debut season (he's now up to 593 with a game to go).

The Roos' No.3 pick at last year's draft has spent some time in the midfield and forward line but has been used as a defender for more than 80 per cent of his campaign this year, where his style, rebound, creativity, vision and kicking skills have been a constant in a North Melbourne backline regularly under fire.

Had Sheezel started his career as a half-forward, it would have been a more difficult transition in a North Melbourne side that has averaged 10 goals a game all season.

It's why the key forward performances of second-year pair Amiss (38 goals) and Owens (25 goals) should not be underestimated. But when assessing the Rising Star market and the totality of the season, it has to be Harry.

Harry Sheezel 2023 Ave Rating AFL Player Ratings 10.1 Above Average Disposals 27.0 Elite Metres Gained 440.0 Above Average Contested Possessions 6.9 Elite Uncontested Possessions 17.6 Elite Pressure Points 42.0 Elite

Top 5 Relative Ratings - Players Aged Under 20 Player Club Position Matches Relative Rating Harry Sheezel North Melbourne General defender 22 +54% Josh Weddle Hawthorn General defender 16 +37% Will Ashcroft Brisbane Lions Midfielder 18 +34% Ryan Maric West Coast Eagles Key forward 9 +33% Bailey Humphrey Gold Coast Suns General forward 19 +26%

*Relative rating measures a player's performance against the expectation of a player in his position and age. A player in the positive is outperforming expectation.

Top-10 ranked Rising Stars in AFL Player Ratings Club Matches AFL Player Ratings Mitch Owens St. Kilda 21 11.5 Will Ashcroft Brisbane 18 11.2 Harry Sheezel North Melbourne 22 10.1 George Wardlaw North Melbourne 8 9.2 Josh Weddle Hawthorn 16 9.0 Finn Callaghan GWS 18 8.8 Judd McVee Melbourne 22 8.7 Darcy Wilmot Brisbane 22 8.6 Bailey Humphrey Gold Coast Suns 19 8.4