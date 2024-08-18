Fans can pick their All-Australian team ahead of the official team announcement on August 29

Harry Sheezel, Dayne Zorko and Lachie Whitfield. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley says Lachie Whitfield should be a "no-brainer" selection in the All-Australian team, but AFL.com.au users suggest the Giants star is only a line-ball chance of being picked.

As of Monday morning, Whitfield featured in close to half (46 per cent) of the more than 27,000 teams picked by fans using our All-Australian team selector tool.

But North Melbourne star Harry Sheezel (60 per cent) and Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko (59 per cent) are the preferred running options off half-back, while Tom Stewart (47 per cent) was also marginally ahead of Whitfield.

Fremantle's Luke Ryan (39 per cent) and Sydney's Nick Blakey (35 per cent) are other good ball users to get plenty of support in the back half, meaning there could be some unlucky omissions when the official team is announced on August 29.

The likes of Dan Houston, Jordan Clark, Bailey Dale and Max Holmes also got support.

Lachie Whitfield in action during the R16 match between GWS and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The versatile Sheezel and Stewart could instead end up being picked in midfield or the interchange bench having moved positions during the year, which could open the door for Whitfield to add another All-Australian blazer to the one he earned in 2018.

Speaking last week, Kingsley was in no doubt that Whitfield deserved to be named in the team of the year.

"Personally, I think he is the best half-back in the League now," Kingsley said.

"I think it's a no-brainer, myself."

The official 2024 All-Australian selection panel comprises of: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Matthew Pavlich, Laura Kane and Josh Mahoney.

The panel will pick a squad of 44 after the final round of the home and away season before narrowing it down to a team of 22 players at the AFL Awards night on Thursday, August 29.