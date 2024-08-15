Lachie Whitfield is a certainty to be picked for this year's All-Australian side, according to his coach Adam Kingsley

Lachie Whitfield in action during the R16 match between GWS and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney star Lachie Whitfield collected his first All-Australian blazer in 2018 and would have a second by the end of the month if Giants coach Adam Kingsley was picking the team.

The 2012 No.1 pick has been one of the most devasting half-backs in the AFL in 2024 and is fighting for a spot with Dayne Zorko, Dan Houston, Bailey Dale, Nick Blakey and Max Holmes.

Whitfield has been the Giants' quarterback behind the ball this year, averaging a career-high 30.6 disposals, 7.0 marks, 5.8 rebound 50s and 4.5 score involvements.

"Personally, I think he is the best half-back in the League now," Kingsley said on Thursday.

"I think it's a no-brainer, myself."

Coleman Medal leader Jesse Hogan appears set for his first All-Australian selection on August 29, but Whitfield could be another Giant to earn team of the year honours later this month.

Kingsley is set to regain star midfielder Stephen Coniglio and No.1 ruckman Kieren Briggs for Saturday's crucial final home game of the season against Fremantle at Engie Stadium.

"Yeah it appears so. I'll check in with the medical staff after lunch, but it looked like 'Cogs' is good to go," Kingsley said.

"Briggsy is in the same boat, so I expect him to be fine. Again, I'll check with medical later."

Coniglio has been limited to just 11 appearances during a frustrating campaign for the West Australian, who suffered an ACL scare against St Kilda in round five and then dislocated his shoulder in the win over Geelong in round 11.

Stephen Coniglio leaves the field after the R11 match between GWS and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on May 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The 30-year-old has played only three times since then and will require surgery post-season, but has now proven his fitness after missing the past month to strengthen the joint.

"He has been a bit frustrated because each week he thought he should be right but the strength element to his shoulder hasn't quite been ticked off," he said.

"He has been a little bit frustrated, but I'm sure he is excited now. It sounds like he has ticked himself off."

Giants tagger Toby Bedford is set for another crucial role on one of the Dockers' star midfielders – Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw and Hayden Young – or gun half-back Jordan Clark, although Kingsley wouldn't reveal who this far out.

"Toby will come to one of them," he said with a grin.

"We haven't decided (who) yet. We'll have match committee later this afternoon."

Greater Western Sydney enters round 23 in third spot after last weekend's win over Brisbane extended its winning streak to six consecutive games, but it is yet to book a finals berth, let alone clinch a double chance.

With only eight premiership points separating second and ninth ahead of the final fortnight, Kingsley is solely focused on beating Justin Longmuir's team this Saturday rather than the bigger picture ahead of September.

"I haven't seen a season like this. It is exciting but it makes you nervous at the same time," he said.

"The reality is we can finish second or we can finish ninth in two games. We are well aware of the importance of this game at home in front of our home crowd. We need to get this job done first before we can talk about placing inside the top eight because we can still miss the finals, that's the reality of it. One game at a time."