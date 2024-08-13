Stephen Coniglio and Kieren Briggs are poised to return for GWS this weekend

Stephen Coniglio gives a thumbs up to travelling supporters after the match between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney is set to be boosted by the return of star midfielder Stephen Coniglio and ruckman Kieren Briggs for Saturday's clash against Fremantle at Engie Stadium.

Coniglio hasn't played since re-injuring his shoulder against Richmond in round 18, after dislocating it against Geelong at the end of May.

The West Australian has been restricted to just 11 appearances in 2024 due to injury – he also missed three games following an ACL scare – and will require shoulder surgery at the completion of the season.

Coniglio established himself as one of the premier midfielders in the competition across the past two seasons, finishing second in the 2022 and 2023 Kevin Sheedy medals.

After returning to full contact training last week, the 30-year-old is ready to return ahead of another September run.

Briggs has been dealing with a shoulder issue this year and was managed for the trip to Queensland last weekend, with Lachie Keeffe replacing him at the Gabba.

Kieren Briggs in action during the R21 match between GWS and Hawthorn at Manuka Oval on August 4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The 24-year-old trained at the Vailo Community Centre on Tuesday and is expected to face Justin Longmuir's side in the Giants' final home game of 2024.

After playing only nine games across his first four seasons at the club, the Academy graduate has been a permanent fixture since early last year, featuring 37 times since being picked for the first time under Adam Kingsley in round 10 last year.

Coleman Medal leader Jesse Hogan and All-Australian half-back Lachie Whitfield trained away from the main group on Tuesday to manage their workloads. Both are expected to play against the Dockers.

Greater Western Sydney climbed to third on the ladder after winning a sixth straight game against Brisbane last weekend, ending the Lions' nine-game winning streak in the process.

The Giants will need to win at least one and potentially both games to finish the home and away season with the double chance.

Greater Western Sydney travels to Ballarat to face the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium in round 24.