Sam Wicks takes a mark for Sydney in its match against Fremantle in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S Sam Wicks has copped a four-game ban in the VFL, ruling him out until at least the third week of finals and reducing the Swans' forward depth in the run up to September.

The Swans are already without the injured Tom Papley until finals and will now be without Wicks for a month after he was banned for a tackle that left Collingwood's Ash Johnson with a concussion.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, resulting in the four-game suspension (with an early guilty plea).

Wicks has played 16 senior games this year but was dropped following the humiliating loss to Port Adelaide and played in the VFL clash against the Magpies last Friday afternoon.

Late in the second quarter at Tramway Oval, Wicks and Johnson came together on the wing and in a collision with Swan Caleb Mitchell, the trio fell to the turf with Wicks tackling Johnson to the ground.

The Pie's head hit the turf and he needed assistance from medical staff to leave the ground. He was later ruled out of the game due to concussion.

Swans veteran Luke Parker copped a huge six-week ban in the VFL earlier this year.

The Swans will face Essendon in the AFL this Friday night before their home-and-away season concludes with a home game against Adelaide. They need to win just one of their remaining games to lock in a top-two spot.

Meanwhile untried Bombers key forward Vigo Visentini has also been hit with a four-game ban in the VFL for rough conduct for his high bump on Gold Coast's Finlay Gray.

Vigo Visentini marks the ball during the match between Collingwood and Essendon at Victoria Park on April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The incident was also graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, resulting in the four-game suspension (with an early guilty plea).