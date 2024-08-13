Harris Andrews says Eric Hipwood could go back again to help out the undermanned defence - if he is picked

Eric Hipwood celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HARRIS Andrews says he's open to playing alongside Eric Hipwood in defence as Brisbane searches for its best line-up ahead of facing Collingwood in a must-win game at the MCG on Saturday.

With Tom Doedee and Darcy Gardiner out for the season following knee reconstructions, and Jack Payne (foot) sidelined until at least the final round, the Lions have been looking for key defensive partners to join Andrews.

Ryan Lester has been a constant, but is generally suited as a third tall, with Darragh Joyce filling the void in four of the past six matches, rushing back from a fractured jaw to face Greater Western Sydney at the weekend.

Hipwood is the wildcard.

The 204cm key forward was thrown into defence against Gold Coast in round 20, and following a slow start, did a fine job opposed to Ben King.

He has missed the past two matches with groin soreness, and although still doubtful to return against the Magpies, could be used in defence again as the Lions wait for Payne to come back.

Eric Hipwood and Harris Andrews during the R13 match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on June 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrews said playing alongside his fellow Academy graduate was "potentially" an option.

"It's probably dependent on match-ups, to be honest," he said.

"I haven't sat in on the coaches' meetings, but he showed in that Gold Coast game when I wasn't playing, just how good a job he could do down back.

"He's pretty quick to remind us how good he was as an under-18 as a defender.

"It's exciting for him. He came in and did a really good job, and definitely I would love to play with him in the backline."

Learn More 17:45

Brisbane is hopeful Payne will be available to face Essendon in round 24, which would shore up a defensive unit that has undergone a boatload of changes in 2024.

Andrews said finding chemistry with the myriad combinations this season has been "fun".

"That group of seven has had a bit more rotation and change than normal, and I feel like we've been able to unearth some really great young talent," he said.

"Guys like Shadeau Brain have come in and played a really strong role for us. Darcy Wilmot just continues to get better week by week. Joycey has done an unbelievable job getting back from the broken jaw, playing some really high level footy, and 'Frog' (Lester) has been a bit of a constant down there, which has been really enjoyable."

With Hipwood and Payne both running at Lions training on Tuesday, small forward Charlie Cameron had a lighter session following an ankle tweak suffered against the Giants.