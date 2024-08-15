Magpies coach Craig McRae has reflected further on the comments that led to him being cautioned by the AFL

Craig McRae looks on during Collingwood's clash against Sydney in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae concedes he was "selfish" in allowing his frustration to get the better of him during his contentious post-match comments about umpires.

McRae was cautioned by the AFL this week over the comments, which came after the Magpies' finals hopes took a huge hit in a tense three-point defeat to Sydney last Friday night.

The 50-year-old said a 50-metre penalty to Dan McStay, which went unpaid when Swans defender Tom McCartin stepped across the mark in the dying stages at the SCG, "would've been paid at the MCG".

He also described the umpires' adjudication of the insufficient intent rule as "a bit of a circus" during the match.

McRae's comments sparked a stinging response from Sydney coach John Longmire, who said the MCG reference was an "extraordinary admission" from the coach of the club which enjoys the biggest home ground advantage in the AFL.

McRae later conceded he had overstepped the mark in his post-match assessment but refused to be drawn into a war of words with Longmire.

On Thursday, McRae said he had reflected on the saga over the last few days.

"I reflect really heavily on everything I do and I'm disappointed that I went into a frustration mode versus a disappointed mode," McRae said.

"I'm allowed to be disappointed, because who wouldn't be? That shows that I care.

"But to be frustrated I think was a bit selfish, so I reflect on those things.

"But I don't want to retract on things that I've done because they're all good lessons for us, and for me in particular."

Longmire laughed on Monday when quizzed on McRae's comments and took multiple verbal shots at his Collingwood counterpart, highlighting some advantages the Magpies enjoy in the fixture.

Longmire also pointed out Collingwood got the rub of the green when two of their players were not penalised for overstepping the mark during a tight finish against North Melbourne in June.

But McRae reiterated his "enormous respect" for 2012 premiership coach Longmire, who has led Sydney to four grand finals during his 14-year tenure.

"This job is a really difficult one, so for someone to do what he's done over such a long period of time – that's an inspiration," McRae said.

Collingwood players look dejected after a loss to Sydney in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a real challenge and he's obviously interstate, too, which adds different layers to it.

"So I'm not going to get caught up in it again other than to show again my respect for what a good coach he is."

Collingwood's finals hopes are on the line when it hosts last year's vanquished Grand Final opponent Brisbane at the MCG on Saturday.

A loss would almost certainly end the Magpies' hopes of claiming back-to-back premierships for the first time since 1935-36.

"I'm not really into the ladder predictor but apparently there is some chance," McRae said.