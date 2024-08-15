Everything you need to know ahead of round 23 of AFL Fantasy

Harry Sheezel and Jy Simpkin celebrate a goal during North Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE second last time in 2024, Fantasy Ready is here to set you up for the ultimate success this weekend.

For default leagues, it's preliminary final time and while the race heats up for the 2.8L Turbo Diesel Double Cab Pickup Hilux 4x4 SR5 Automatic each trade is now more important than ever.

Oh Sheez… what do we do?

On Wednesday, North Melbourne gun Harry Sheezel (DEF, $950,000) ruled himself out of this week's clash against the Bulldogs. He must be traded and here are the three best options to consider.

No.1 – Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $920,000)

Sinclair is back under the Marvel roof where he has averaged 114 this season and has hit 100-plus in his last nine games there. He has an easy match-up this week in Geelong and is coming off scores of 116, 132, 104 and 110.

No.2 – Nic Newman (DEF, $898,000)

Two easy match-ups round out Newman's season as he plays the Eagles and the Saints in the next two weeks. He has great history against them both and is coming home strong, much like he did in 2023.

No.3 – Tom Stewart (DEF, $906,000)

Like Newman, Stewart plays the Saints and Eagles to round out the year and even though he only had 71 last week, his role remains. A role that has seen him hit six straight 100-plus scores before last week's hiccup.

Tom Stewart in action during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Josh Dunkley (MID, $901,000) – TREAT

Dunkley's form has been down, but he bounces back here. Recently we have seen Sam Walsh (130), Isaac Heeney (127) and Chad Warner (114) score well against Collingwood and Dunkley should as well.

Caleb Serong (MID, $899,000) – TRAP

GWS at Engie Stadium is hard enough, but when Toby Bedford is tagging you… it's horrible. Bedford went to Neale (69) last week and most likely will be targeting Serong this week. He's a must trade!

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Noah Anderson (MID, $837,000) – TREAT

Anderson returns home this week where he has averaged 118 this year. He plays Melbourne, a team that has been giving up so many points it's not funny. This has the makings of a big 140.

James Sicily (DEF, $810,000) – TREAT

Looking for a cheap defender? Then Sicily is the answer. It's obviously a high-risk play but Sicily has Richmond this week, a team he scored a season-high 137 against in round 14.

Live Teams Show

Most traded in

Dylan Moore (FWD, $824,000)

Nic Newman (DEF, $898,000)

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1,074,000)

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $920,000)

Tom Powell (MID/FWD, 706,000)

After scoring 132 from 15 marks last week, it's no surprise to see Dylan Moore (FWD, $824,000) at the top of the most traded in players this week. He should offer an instant reward against the Tigers who have given up the most 100s and 120-plus scores this season.

It's been a rollercoaster of a season for Tom Powell (MID/FWD, 706,000) but right now, this ride is at its peak. He has now averaged 114 in his last three games and is scoring at will.

Dylan Moore in action during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded out

Hayden Young (DEF/MID, $772,000)

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $544,000)

Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $517,000)

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $541,000)

Tim English (RUC, $906,000)

Tim English (RUC, $906,000) has spent the week in a moonboot and won't be playing this week against Tristan Xerri, who chases the Fantasy record of the most 150-plus scores in a row.

Fremantle has the hardest Fantasy match-up imaginable this week and therefore players like Hayden Young (DEF/MID, $772,000) can be traded for other players with more favourable opponents.

Tim English is tackled by Isaac Heeney during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Sydney in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

