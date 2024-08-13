Tristan Xerri takes a mark during the match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Blundstone Arena in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

TO SCORE 150 is elite, but to go back-to-back-to-back puts you in the trough alongside Pigs Tom Rockliff and Tom Mitchell.

Everyone's favourite Fantasy hero Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1.10M) is going for a record fourth 150+ on the trot which will leave the Traders with a big decision to make regarding an official snouting, given the big fella is forcing their hand harder than one of his crunching tackles. The big Roo was at his brutal best against the Eagles, racking up 30 possessions, six marks, 33 hitouts and 12 bone-crunching tackles on the way to a season-high 168. He is now boasting a ridiculous three-game average of 158 and has a BE of just 78, despite his thumping price tag. Unheard of.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

The Fantasy Gods are having a field day at the moment.

Coaches of Luke Ryan (DEF, $820,000) have been trying to trade the Docker out following a steep decline in scoring since the bye, only to finally get the opportunity to say goodbye leading into round 21, fresh off a 63 against the Eagles. The 63 was his sixth score under triple figures since the break with a top of 101 in that time. That's where the Gods start having a laugh with scores of 121 and 152 in his most recent game which came from 36 possessions and included 34 kicks and a whopping 15 marks … Brutal.

With four trades left, we have a green light to chase big scores with no worries regarding long-term consequences, so trade hard and enjoy.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

MOST TRADED IN

Dylan Moore (FWD, $824,000)

Nic Newman (DEF, $898,000)

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1.07M)

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $920,000)

Tom Powell (FWD/MID, 706,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Hayden Young (DEF/MID $772,000)

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $544,000)

Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $517,000)

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $541,000)

Tim English (RUC, $906,000)

Learn More 01:15

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1.100M) +$64,000

James Peatling (FWD/MID) +$62,000

Matt Roberts (MID/DEF, $694,000) +$61,000

Archie Roberts (DEF, $297,000) +$57,000

Tom Powell (FWD/MID, $706,000) +$51,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jake Melksham (FWD, $381,000) -$55,000

Alex Sexton (FWD/DEF, $594,000) -$54,000

Will Day (MID, $659,000) -$53,000

Ben Hobbs (MID/FWD, $417,000) -$53,000

Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $867,000) -$44,000

Learn More 01:08

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Archie Roberts (DEF, $297,000) -17

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $525,000) 0

Angus McLennan (DEF, $262,000) 1

Jack Bytel (MID, $399,000) 9

Aaron Cadman (FWD, $341,000) 10

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Errol Gulden (MID, $962,000) 156

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1.05M) 154

Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $867,000) 141

Lachie Neale (MID, $921,000) 139

Toby Nankervis (RUC, $921,000) 137

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Dylan Moore (FWD, $824,000): The hard working Hawk had a field day against the Blues, taking a whopping 15 marks to go with his 29 possessions for a score of 132. It broke a streak of four games below triple figures and his return to hot form comes at a nice time with games against the Tigers and Roos to come, which should prove to be fruitful for the 25-year-old as the Hawks look to continue to climb the ladder.

Nic Newman (DEF, $898,000): Finishing the season in hot form is nothing new to the 31 year old Blue and he is doing it again despite the rabble that is Carlton. He has pumped out three triple figure scores on the trot including 116 and 145 in his most recent games, and he finishes the season with great match ups against the Eagles and Saints who he has great history hitting ceiling scores against, as we saw last year against the Eagles with 164.

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $920,000): The Saint continued his hot form on the weekend with a 116 to back up from 132 the previous week. He now has six hundreds in his last seven games heading into nice match ups with the Cats into the depleted Blues, both under the comfort of the roof. He will be one of the highest scoring players in the comp over the next two weeks.

Jack Sinclair takes a mark during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $657,000): Trying to read this bloke and his role is borderline impossible, but one thing we do know is when he is given a decent role with a handful of CBAs, he can score with the elite, especially as a forward. We saw him in a good role on the weekend where he attended 14 CBA while collecting 33 possessions, 10 marks and four tackles for 134. Surely given the Blues' injury woes the vest threat is behind him and he will play the same role this week against the Eagles. The flag now however, is that he is required to play forward to fill the considerable gaps left there following the flood of injuries up front.

James Sicily (DEF, $810,000): The Hawks skipper has the ability to pump out a huge score this week in a favourable match up for defenders. Last week the Saints backs had a field day with multiple taking double figure marks, and that is right in the Sic Dawg's hitting zone. Last time he met the Tigers in round 14, he took 15 marks to go with 33 possessions for an impressive 137 and he is every chance to reach those heights again.

STOCKS DOWN

Hayden Young (DEF/MID, $772,000): The plan for Young owners was to take advantage of last week's match up with the Cats before offloading him this week as his fixture becomes much tougher against the Giants and Power. Unfortunately, it didn't go to plan with a lacklustre performance that consisted of 22 possessions, one mark, three tackles and a goal for just 75. He now has just one triple figure score in the last five weeks and needs to be moved on.

Tim English (RUC, $906,000): Big Tim hasn't been bad, but the reality is he is a mile off the best. Add to that he is now carrying an ankle injury leading into the most imposing match up in footy against the Big X and English owners have a real problem. He has three scores in the 90s on the trot but I don't like his chances of reaching that mark this week, or getting within 50 of his direct opponent. It simply has to be Marshall and Xerri in the ruck positions.

Caleb Serong (MID, $847,000): The 23-year-old is having a decent season, albeit a bit less than predicted from a Fantasy perspective, averaging 105. He has had a good month with three hundreds but his issue this week will be the Bedford tag. He is the best run-with player in the game and is likely to clamp the Docker ball winner hard.

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $846,000): With just one triple figure score in the last five games and match ups against the Lions and Dees in the next two, it feels like a better late than never situation to trade out the Pie given both opponents have taggers at their disposal and he is the obvious choice to receive the attention. On the other hand, he has a good recent history against the Lions who have not bothered sending Berry to him and the Dees haven't been tagging with Neal-Bullen of late either, so it's a high risk, high reward play either way given his obvious scoring potential.

Nick Daicos celebrates after Collingwood's win over Carlton at the MCG in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bailey Dale (DEF, $781,000): This is a pure rage trade, but a justifiable one at that. The Dogs defender is having a great season, averaging an impressive 92. Coming off a 114 in round 21, Dale's coaches weren't concerned leading into a match up with the Crows but were horrified with his performance after collecting just 14 possessions and taking two marks for an unrecognisable season low of 45. He will bounce back this week, but his papers have been signed by many after that.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.