Changkuoth Jiath and Toby McMullin chase the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CHANGKUOTH Jiath will remain at Hawthorn for another three seasons after signing a new contract this week.

The 25-year-old is now locked in at the Hawks until the end of 2027, after getting back on the field in recent months.

Jiath entered 2024 out of contract and after a nightmare soft tissue run that led him to visit a sports medicine facility in Qatar over the pre-season.

After missing the first half of the season following hamstring and quad strains, Jiath played 11 straight games for Sam Mitchell's side before missing Sunday’s win over Carlton due to calf tightness.

Jiath had parked contract discussions until he returned and had been negotiating an extension in recent weeks, before putting pen to paper.

The Gippsland Power product is viewed as a key part of Hawthorn’s long-term vision and has been a win for the high performance department this year.

Hawthorn is still working through several list decisions, including veteran pair Jack Gunston and Luke Breust, who both want to play on in 2025.

Dual All-Australian Chad Wingard is also without a deal for next year after recovering from a ruptured Achilles only to experience soft tissue setbacks in recent months.

Harry Morrison is also yet to secure another deal at Waverley Park and has been on the fringe of selection for most of 2024, playing eight games, including as the late inclusion for Jiath last weekend.