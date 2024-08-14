Volunteering at your local footy club isn't only for the veterans - just ask Apollo Bay youngster Louis Dear

LOUIS Dear just likes helping out down at his local footy club; he never dreamed someone would want to take his picture doing it.

But Amber Noseda has an eye for a great shot.

Amber, the inaugural Footy Focus winner in 2019, shadowed the unassuming 12-year-old volunteer while he carried out his duties at his beloved Apollo Bay Football Netball Club this season, and entered the pictures she took in this year's competition.

"I really wanted to highlight what a great kid he is," Amber says.

"I asked his Mum first and she said to ask him and see how you go. He didn't really want to do it, he didn't want to have his photo taken, but he agreed to give it a go.

"I think it's really good for other kids to see how volunteering has been great for Louis.

"He's there from 7.30 in the morning until 6.30 at night on match days and is there training nights. He's helped out running water or been on the gate or in the canteen.

"He plays as well then when he finishes, he goes onto the bench and runs water for the reserves and the seniors.

"It's been fantastic for him."

The home ground of Apollo Bay's mighty Hawks, a drop punt from the iconic Great Ocean Road on the stunning south-western coast of Victoria, is one of the more picturesque places to play footy in the country.

Louis, who plays for the Hawks with his brothers, was asked to fill in running water when he was nine years old and has been a volunteer ever since.

"There are lots of jobs that need to be done," Louis says.

"A lot of people give up their own time to volunteer and help out around the club. I'm probably one of the youngest and the oldest is in his seventies.

"The players treat me like their mate, they always include me.

"You get to meet a lot of new people while helping out your local club.

"I have people talk to me all the time, when I'm down the street or walking past the bowls club, after school or when I'm out playing footy and cricket in my front yard with my brothers.

"It's made me realise how important it is to have volunteers … without volunteers our club wouldn't exist."

While Louis might have been a little self-conscious to start with, Amber was able to capture some great pictures.

Her favourite shot of Louis was him on an exercise bike during a half-time break.

"I love that one because of the way the natural lighting in the room hits the side of his face," she says.

"You've got all the trainers in the background and the players are out of the shot having their meeting.

"So, your eye focuses on him, but there are other things happening in the photo.

"I also like the one where he's coming out of the rooms, with a toilet in the background, and Louis is a bit embarrassed because I'm about to take another photo of him!

"None of them are staged, it's just him doing what he does."

Amber, an Apollo Bay local, began her photography journey when she would occasionally take photos on her mobile phone in her job as a real estate agent.

Her manager, recognising her talents, gave her the go-ahead to buy a camera for the company to take over shooting houses and apartments for advertising campaigns.

Amber's passion for photography took hold, inspiring her to set up her own company – Great Ocean Photography – having won the Footy Focus competition with a cracking black-and-white shot taken in the Apollo Bay change rooms.

The winning image from Footy Focus 2019: The Apollo Bay Hawks' coach speaks after a round 17 victory. Photo: Amber Noseda

"The moment that photo was taken was right after a game they weren't expected to win against a top side," Amber says.

"But the boys pulled off a great win, everyone was ecstatic, it was just a wonderful moment to capture.

"You look into each players' face and each one is doing something different.

"All the supporters were in the rooms behind me as well as the coach addressed the players and told them how proud he was of them.

"It was just a lovely moment."

As part of Amber's prize, she accompanied the AFL's chief photographer, Michael Willson, to shoot an AFL match.

It also happened to be four-time premiership star Jarryd Roughead's last game, when he kicked six goals in a memorable send-off against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium.

Jarryd Roughead with his daughter Pippa ahead of his final AFL game in round 22, 2019. Picture: Amber Noseda

"It was amazing, it was an unbelievable experience, to hear the roar of the crowd and be so close to the action," Amber says.

"The players are just so fast at AFL level, and I struggled to keep up with them.

"Michael was there giving me advice on where to position myself and the best setting to use on my camera … there were lots of tips, which was great.

"It was an amazing, money-can't-buy experience."

