The two teams that line up at the MCG will be nothing like those that fought out the 2023 Grand Final

Nathan Murphy and Oleg Markov after the Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THREE hundred and 22 days after one of the best Grand Finals of the modern era, Collingwood and Brisbane will again square off on Saturday at the MCG.

Although it's just 22 games down the track – including their own Easter Thursday rematch in round three - so much has changed for both clubs.

The Lions are currently fifth, hoping to surge into a finals double chance, while the Magpies are 11th, scraping and scrapping to play in September.

Both teams started their seasons on the back foot with three straight losses, and a combination of injuries and form struggles has resulted in plenty of personnel changes.

The teams that run out on Saturday will be vastly different to those that played last September.

With just two losses in their past 14 matches, the Lions' youthful regeneration has gone slightly under the radar.

From the team that lost last year's decider by just four points, there will likely be six – or possibly seven – different faces this weekend.

Kai Lohmann is now a regular. The dynamic 21-year-old half-forward has kicked 22 goals this year and is a crucial cog in Brisbane’s front half.

Will Ashcroft is back from a knee reconstruction, playing the best of his seven games on return against Greater Western Sydney. He's still just 20.

Will Ashcroft during the round 19 match between Brisbane and Sydney at The Gabba, July 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Nineteen-year-old Logan Morris has exceeded expectations in his first season with 17 goals, while Shadeau Brain (20) has had some big moments in his eight appearances.

Jaxon Prior was the sub against the Giants, Darragh Joyce has filled in manfully in a decimated defensive unit and Henry Smith has played the first four games of his career as a forward-ruck.

It all added up to the Lions being the ninth oldest team in the competition for round 22, with the fifth most experience, which is a significant drop from the final round of last season when they were ranked second in both categories.

Injury generated some of the change, with Grand Final star Keidean Coleman, along with Lincoln McCarthy and Darcy Gardiner all suffering ruptured ACLs.

Eric Hipwood is battling groin soreness, and his return against the Magpies would likely spell a return to VFL for either Joyce or Smith.

Conor McKenna was recently omitted, with Jarryd Lyons and Deven Robertson yet to get a chance in 2024.

It's not the way coach Chris Fagan would have drawn up his perfect season, but the production of the new regulars, in some ways, helped revive Brisbane's campaign and is now a major reason why they're challenging for another tilt at a flag.

Chris Fagan following the round eight match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba, May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood's injury woes have been well told.

Nathan Murphy's forced retirement due to concussion has proved a setback difficult to overcome. Jordan De Goey (hamstring), Brody Mihocek (pectoral) and Tom Mitchell (foot) have all had severely disrupted seasons.

Jack Ginnivan is now at a new club, while Oleg Markov has been in-and-out.

The Magpies have unearthed some new talent, but also topped up with some experience.

Jack Ginnivan after the Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dan McStay is back to face his old club, Lachie Schultz came from Fremantle to essentially take Ginnivan's role, and John Noble - such a contentious omission from last year's finals series - has played 18 games this year.

Joe Richards has made a great fist of things in his first eight matches, while Jack Bytel and Ned Long have also found their way in the 22 after moving from St Kilda and Hawthorn respectively.

Although big names like Lachie Neale, Nick Daicos, Harris Andrews, Scott Pendlebury, Dayne Zorko and Bobby Hill will likely take the headlines in Saturday's match, don't underestimate the influence of the dozen or so new faces that have helped regenerate both clubs in a less-than-perfect season.