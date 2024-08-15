The Eagles are planning to widen their coaching search after several unsuccessful approaches

Don Pyke looks on during West Coast's official team photo day on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast remains confident there are talented external coaches available who could fill its senior vacancy as it prepares to widen the search following unsuccessful approaches to several leading candidates.

The Eagles have encountered early challenges with prime targets who have opted out of the process because of a reluctance to relocate young families, including premiership pair Ashley Hansen and Dean Cox.

AFL.com.au reported on Thursday that prime target and Essendon assistant Daniel Giansiracusa had also chosen to remain in Victoria for family reasons after being approached by the Eagles, while Melbourne assistant Andrew McQualter was considering whether or not to apply.

But while former frontrunners have passed on the opportunity, several credentialled assistant coaches have confirmed interest in relocating for the job and taking on the next phase of the rebuild.

Sources confirmed the Eagles were preparing to contact more potential candidates and were open-minded on the type of coach they require as they canvass interest and refine a shortlist with a view to making an appointment next month.

Greater Western Sydney assistant Brett Montgomery has been approached about the role, while caretaker Jarrad Schofield remains a frontrunner after impressive back-to-back wins, with strong support from players who have enjoyed his approachable style, tactical shifts, and interest in all tiers of the list.

The 49-year-old has spoken about holding casual conversations with chief executive Don Pyke on the application process while being focused on helping the team improve in the final two rounds.

Port Adelaide's Josh Carr and Fremantle's Jaymie Graham are other credentialled assistants with senior coaching aspirations who have chosen not to pursue the West Coast vacancy, while former Collingwood senior coach Nathan Buckley has also chosen not to put his hand up for the job.

Port Adelaide assistant coach Josh Carr looks on during a clash against St Kilda in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Relocating family has been cited among the challenges of taking on the Eagles' job, while some candidates were wary of the potentially difficult rebuilding years ahead.

Coaches have also grown more strategic about the senior jobs they pursue given the impact that an unsuccessful stint can have on future opportunities.

The Eagles last month announced a five-person panel to interview candidates, which includes Geelong great Harry Taylor, who is a part-time leadership consultant to the club, as well as chief executive Pyke, general manager of football Gavin Bell, and directors Jan Cooper and Rowan Jones.