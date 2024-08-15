The teams are in for round 23's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

SYDNEY will be without Chad Warner for Friday night's match against Essendon, with the star midfielder ruled out due to a sore calf.

The Bombers have made two changes of their own for the must-win match, bringing in Sam Weideman for his first game of the season, along with Archie Perkins.

Brisbane has regained Eric Hipwood for the Grand Final rematch against Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday, as the rangy forward has overcome groin soreness that has sidelined him for two matches.

In other round 23 team selection news, injury-ravaged Carlton has recalled Lewis Young among nine new faces in its extended squad, Changkuoth Jiath will miss another week for Hawthorn as he suffers from calf tightness and Fremantle has brought in Nathan O'Driscoll for the first time in 2024.

The Dockers have omitted Matt Taberner for their critical contest against Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium, with the Giants getting ruckman Kieren Briggs and Stephen Coniglio back from injury.

Gold Coast has co-captain Touk Miller (wrist) back for the first time in six weeks to face a Melbourne outfit that has named Jake Bowey to replace Clayton Oliver.

Adelaide has opted for Lachie Gollant to replace Taylor Walker for Saturday night's Showdown, with Port Adelaide replacing Todd Marshall with Ryan Burton.

In Saturday night's other game, Geelong has managed veteran Zach Tuohy for its match against St Kilda.

In Sunday's extended squads, the Western Bulldogs are set to make at least three changes, with Alex Keath, Jack Macrae and James O'Donnell all named in the 26-man squad to face North Melbourne, which is without Harry Sheezel (ankle).

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: A.Perkins, S.Weideman

Out: N.Cox (concussion), A.Davey jnr (omitted)

Last week's sub: Ben Hobbs

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, Co.Warner

Out: Ch.Warner (calf), R.Fox (kidney)

Last week's sub: Caiden Cleary

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Gold Coast v Melbourne at People First Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: T.Miller

Out: A.Sexton (omitted)

Last week's sub: David Swallow

MELBOURNE

In: J.Bowey

Out: C.Oliver (hand)

Last week's sub: Jake Melksham

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Engie Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.McMullin, K.Briggs, S.Coniglio

Out: H.Thomas (managed), X.O'Halloran (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted)

Last week's sub: Conor Stone

FREMANTLE

In: L.Reidy, N.O'Driscoll

Out: M.Taberner (omitted), K.Worner (omitted)

Last week's sub: Karl Worner

Collingwood v Brisbane at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Parker

Out: J.Richards (omitted)

Last week's sub: Joe Richards

BRISBANE

In: H.Sharp, E.Hipwood

Out: J.Prior (omitted), H.Smith (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jaxon Prior

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Burton

Out: T.Marshall (concussion)

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle

ADELAIDE

In: L.Gollant

Out: T.Walker (eye)

Last week's sub: Zac Taylor

St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: H.Garcia

Out: A.McLennan (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jimmy Webster

GEELONG

In: M.Knevitt, G.Rohan

Out: Z.Tuohy (managed), T.Bruhn (concussion)

Last week's sub: Oisin Mullin

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Freijah, H.Gallagher, A.Jones, A.Keath, J.Macrae, J.O'Donnell

Out: N.Coffield (omitted), T.English (ankle), R.Garcia (omitted)

Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: D.Stephens, Z.Fisher, G.Wardlaw, K.Dawson

Out: H.Sheezel (ankle)

Last week's sub: Zane Duursma

Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: F.Maginness, J.Serong, J.Ward

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Luke Breust

RICHMOND

In: J.Ross, M.Coulthard, J.Blight

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Kaleb Smith

West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, J.Petruccelle, J.Hutchinson

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Andrew Gaff

CARLTON

In: Le.Young, J.Binns, C.Lord, J.Carroll, C.Durdin, H.Lemmey, B.Wilson, A.Moir, D.Akuei

Out: A.Saad (hamstring), H.McKay (quad), J.Martin (hamstring), L.Fogarty (collarbone), C.Curnow (ankle), J.Boyd (adductor)

Last week's sub: Alex Cincotta