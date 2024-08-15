SYDNEY will be without Chad Warner for Friday night's match against Essendon, with the star midfielder ruled out due to a sore calf.
The Bombers have made two changes of their own for the must-win match, bringing in Sam Weideman for his first game of the season, along with Archie Perkins.
Brisbane has regained Eric Hipwood for the Grand Final rematch against Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday, as the rangy forward has overcome groin soreness that has sidelined him for two matches.
In other round 23 team selection news, injury-ravaged Carlton has recalled Lewis Young among nine new faces in its extended squad, Changkuoth Jiath will miss another week for Hawthorn as he suffers from calf tightness and Fremantle has brought in Nathan O'Driscoll for the first time in 2024.
The Dockers have omitted Matt Taberner for their critical contest against Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium, with the Giants getting ruckman Kieren Briggs and Stephen Coniglio back from injury.
Gold Coast has co-captain Touk Miller (wrist) back for the first time in six weeks to face a Melbourne outfit that has named Jake Bowey to replace Clayton Oliver.
Adelaide has opted for Lachie Gollant to replace Taylor Walker for Saturday night's Showdown, with Port Adelaide replacing Todd Marshall with Ryan Burton.
In Saturday night's other game, Geelong has managed veteran Zach Tuohy for its match against St Kilda.
In Sunday's extended squads, the Western Bulldogs are set to make at least three changes, with Alex Keath, Jack Macrae and James O'Donnell all named in the 26-man squad to face North Melbourne, which is without Harry Sheezel (ankle).
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16
Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: A.Perkins, S.Weideman
Out: N.Cox (concussion), A.Davey jnr (omitted)
Last week's sub: Ben Hobbs
SYDNEY
In: L.Melican, Co.Warner
Out: Ch.Warner (calf), R.Fox (kidney)
Last week's sub: Caiden Cleary
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
Gold Coast v Melbourne at People First Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: T.Miller
Out: A.Sexton (omitted)
Last week's sub: David Swallow
MELBOURNE
In: J.Bowey
Out: C.Oliver (hand)
Last week's sub: Jake Melksham
Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Engie Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.McMullin, K.Briggs, S.Coniglio
Out: H.Thomas (managed), X.O'Halloran (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted)
Last week's sub: Conor Stone
FREMANTLE
In: L.Reidy, N.O'Driscoll
Out: M.Taberner (omitted), K.Worner (omitted)
Last week's sub: Karl Worner
Collingwood v Brisbane at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: W.Parker
Out: J.Richards (omitted)
Last week's sub: Joe Richards
BRISBANE
In: H.Sharp, E.Hipwood
Out: J.Prior (omitted), H.Smith (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jaxon Prior
Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: R.Burton
Out: T.Marshall (concussion)
Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle
ADELAIDE
In: L.Gollant
Out: T.Walker (eye)
Last week's sub: Zac Taylor
St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: H.Garcia
Out: A.McLennan (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jimmy Webster
GEELONG
In: M.Knevitt, G.Rohan
Out: Z.Tuohy (managed), T.Bruhn (concussion)
Last week's sub: Oisin Mullin
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.Freijah, H.Gallagher, A.Jones, A.Keath, J.Macrae, J.O'Donnell
Out: N.Coffield (omitted), T.English (ankle), R.Garcia (omitted)
Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: D.Stephens, Z.Fisher, G.Wardlaw, K.Dawson
Out: H.Sheezel (ankle)
Last week's sub: Zane Duursma
Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: F.Maginness, J.Serong, J.Ward
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Luke Breust
RICHMOND
In: J.Ross, M.Coulthard, J.Blight
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Kaleb Smith
West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: H.Edwards, J.Petruccelle, J.Hutchinson
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Andrew Gaff
CARLTON
In: Le.Young, J.Binns, C.Lord, J.Carroll, C.Durdin, H.Lemmey, B.Wilson, A.Moir, D.Akuei
Out: A.Saad (hamstring), H.McKay (quad), J.Martin (hamstring), L.Fogarty (collarbone), C.Curnow (ankle), J.Boyd (adductor)
Last week's sub: Alex Cincotta