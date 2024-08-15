Daniel Giansiracusa won't be West Coast's next senior coach after opting not to take part in the club's selection process

Daniel Giansiracusa speaks to his players during Essendon's pre-season clash with St Kilda in February 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON assistant coach Daniel Giansiracusa will not pursue the vacancy at West Coast after being approached to enter the process.

The 42-year-old is understood to have recently informed the Eagles that he wants to remain in Victoria due to family reasons.

While Giansiracusa holds ambitions to be a senior coach and has previously been through the process at Carlton and Richmond, his daughter is entering VCE and doesn’t think the time is right to explore a move interstate.

Giansiracusa played 265 games across 15 seasons at the Western Bulldogs and started his coaching journey at the Whitten Oval.

After retiring at the end of 2014, the Victorian started as forwards coach at the Bulldogs in 2015, coached the VFL team in 2019 and was named assistant coach of the year in 2020.

Essendon lured him across in 2020 and has become a crucial member of the football department in Tullamarine.

Giansiracusa is highly rated at the Bombers – Brad Scott had him run the pre-season over summer – and will remain at the club in 2025.

Melbourne assistant coach Andrew McQualter has also been approached by West Coast to enter the process to replace Adam Simpson.

It is understood that the former Richmond caretaker coach is considering whether to apply or not, following a lengthy process at Punt Road this time last year.