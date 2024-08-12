Craig McRae's comments on the umpiring in Friday night's loss to Sydney have drawn the AFL's attention

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae has been issued a warning by the AFL after his criticism of the umpiring in his post-match press conference on Friday night.

AFL executive general manager Laura Kane made contact with McRae on Monday after last year's premiership coach expressed his frustrations at the SCG.

The League won't take any further action.

"The AFL has today been in touch with Collingwood and cautioned senior coach Craig McRae in regard to his comments towards umpires in the post match press conference," AFL spokesman Jay Allen said on Monday afternoon.

McRae was scathing after Dan McStay wasn’t paid a 50m penalty in the final minute of a game where Sydney recovered from 27 points down in the fourth quarter to win by three points.

Swans defender Tom McCartin was trailing behind McStay on a hard lead and ran well over the mark, but avoided punishment in a game where the Magpies; premiership defence all but officially ended.

McRae also took aim at multiple insufficient intent adjudications late in the game.

"I reckon if it was at the MCG, it would have been paid. There's definitely an advantage for the home ground," McRae said of the non-call against McCartin.

"I thought it was a 50m penalty, to the letter of the law. I'm sure the AFL will come out and say it's a free kick or 50m penalty.

"There was a lot of deliberate (insufficient intent to keep the football in play) tonight too. That was a bit of a circus. So I'm sure they'll come out and justify that too. But the umpires don't always get it right."

On Monday, McRae conceded his comments had gone too far.

"I was frustrated after the game and you say things," McRae said on SEN on Monday afternoon.

"I have been a real obvious advocate for umpires and how difficult their job is. But there are times when you get into a game, there's so much on the line and you just get frustrated. I did and I stepped over the mark, I know that.

"I stepped over the mark and I have to take accountability for that."

Sydney coach John Longmire expressed his distaste at McRae's comments on Monday, saying it was "an extraordinary admission" from his Collingwood counterpart.

"It was an extraordinary admission from a coach of a team that has the biggest home ground advantage in the AFL," Longmire said.

"This year they play 14 games at the MCG, they play three at Marvel (Stadium). That's 17 games essentially in front of their home crowd and they play finals and obviously the Grand Final on their home deck."