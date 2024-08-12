The Blues' injury crisis could be set to worsen after Harry McKay was sent for scans

Harry McKay is pictured during Carlton's clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON gun Harry McKay has been sent for scans on a suspected quadriceps injury as the Blues face an injury crisis ahead of their must-win clash against West Coast.

The Blues are reeling from a growing list of setbacks out of Sunday's 74-point hammering from Hawthorn, which tipped them out of the top eight.

Spearhead Charlie Curnow re-injured his left ankle, while Adam Saad (hamstring), Jack Martin (hamstring) and Lachie Fogarty (collarbone) also failed to finish the match.

Jordan Boyd (adductor) battled through the game but is also in doubt for the crunch clash with the Eagles at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

McKay's possible injury could leave the Blues forced to make six changes to their side.

"It's not ideal but at the same time we'll find out a bit about us in the next couple of weeks," coach Michael Voss said after the loss to the Hawks.

Learn More 17:45

"It's a bit of a blow how the day panned out but there's an opportunity that's sitting right in front of us and you don't wish those away.

"We're going to see it out as strong as we can and we've got to put some excitement around that."

Carlton already had more than a dozen players on its injury list before the outing at the MCG on Sunday.

Tom De Koning (foot/lung), Adam Cerra (hamstring), Orazio Fantasia (calf) and Matt Cottrell (shoulder) were already missing from the Blues' first-choice team.

After losing five of its past six games, Carlton must now beat both West Coast and St Kilda in its remaining home and away matches to stand a chance of playing finals.