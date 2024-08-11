Jason Horne-Francis during Port Adelaide's game against Melbourne in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Tigers have a huge call to make, the Swans skipper should move back to defence and much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 22 of the 2024 season.

1) This young star could be Port's finals x-factor

In the week modern football's best big-game player retired, an heir to the throne has put up his hand. Port Adelaide's win over Melbourne wasn't a Grand Final, but Jason Horne-Francis is starting to show he is made for memorable moments and relishes standing up when a game needs to be won, a priceless commodity come September. Horne-Francis's display on Saturday was a Dusty-esque mix of midfield brute force and forward-line finesse, cranked up to the max with the game - and the Power's top-two hopes - on the line in the final quarter. There's plenty of class in Ken Hinkley's arsenal and now it looks like he's also got the massive gun he needs if Port is going to be a true flag threat. – Howard Kimber

Jason Horne-Francis in action during the R22 match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at the MCG on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

2) This Hawk is firmly in All-Australian calculations

If selectors decide to pick two genuine wingmen in the All-Australian side, Massimo D'Ambrosio should be there. Errol Gulden is a lock given his form both inside and outside at Sydney, but after not being a lock at Essendon last season, D'Ambrosio has been the best value recruit of the year. The 21-year-old cost Hawthorn pick No.61 and a future fourth-round selection as the final deal of last October's trade period and he is now established as one of the premier wingmen in the AFL. He is rated No.2 by Champion Data and enhanced his chances of a blazer by collecting a career-high 31 disposals, eight score involvements and six intercepts in another polished display on the wide expanses of the MCG on Sunday. The All-Australian selectors might push a pure midfielder to a wing in the final team of the year, but D'Ambrosio should be in the extended squad at a minimum. - Josh Gabelich

Massimo D'Ambrosio during Hawthorn's match against Carlton in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

3) The Tigers have a huge decision to make

It's no secret that Gold Coast is coming hard for contracted Tiger Dan Rioli, with the Suns hoping to utilise his bounce out of defence and reunite him with former coach Damien Hardwick. Rioli even lived with the Hardwick family in his early AFL years, so the link between the pair is strong. But with Richmond firmly in rebuild mode and a host of senior players already looking towards the door, do the Tigers need to hang onto the speedster? Rioli was simply outstanding against St Kilda on Sunday, finishing with 36 disposals and 10 marks to win the Ian Stewart Medal and his creativity threatened to break the game open time and time again. Quick defenders are a dime a dozen, but footy smarts are much rarer, and Rioli has both in spades. They are valuable qualities, but the high draft picks that would be on offer from the Suns to prise him out of Punt Rd would be highly valuable for the rebuilding Tigers, too. – Sarah Black

4) Swans skipper should take a step back to find form

Callum Mills has taken time to find form after overcoming a shoulder injury sustained in a Mad Monday incident last year and then being sidelined with soft tissue complaints. Since his return, Sydney's skipper has averaged just 12.5 disposals in four matches while being shuffled between a wing, the midfield and defence and again played a mix of roles in the thrilling three-point win over Collingwood on Friday night. Mills only had six disposals to the last change against the Pies, but doubled his tally when thrown behind the ball and stood up in some critical moments when the game was on the line. The 27-year-old started his career as a dependable defender and could again be just what the Swans need down back as Mills and his team look to fine tune ahead of a finals assault. – Martin Pegan

Callum Mills contests the ball during the round 22 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

5) If the Giants break even around the contest, look out

Waltzing away from the Gabba with four premiership points underlined the Giants as a serious flag contender and they had to call on every part of their game to win. After being punished in the first quarter around the contest and at stoppages, Adam Kingsley's team got to work for the final three quarters, demonstrating a ferocity to win the ball - and to win it back - that can take them a long way. Once getting their fair share of possession, the Giants' running power was overwhelming, with young star Darcy Jones and veteran Lachie Whitfield particularly influential with the game in the balance. With their supreme fitness and growing confidence, no lead – and no team – is safe from the Orange Tsunami. – Michael Whiting

6) Pressure is the key to Cats' flag chances

Geelong put itself firmly back in the premiership mix with a tackling ambush at Optus Stadium that led to a fast start and late momentum when the game on the line. Back in the top four after a crucial win, the Cats out-tackled Fremantle 26-8 in the first quarter to set up a four-goal lead, and they were ferocious again in the final term, winning the pressure battle 183-162 and the tackle count 58-27 across four quarters. Such a crucial part of the game in 2024, it worked for the Cats as they forced rushed disposals and allowed their defenders to intercept, winning the tactical battle against the Dockers and making sure their destiny now rests with them in the final two games of the home-and-away season. – Nathan Schmook

Gryan Miers and Mitch Duncan tackle Hayden Young during the R22 match between Geelong and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

7) Rankine needs more time in the midfield

For the first four years of his AFL career, Izak Rankine was seen as one of the most exciting and creative small forwards in the competition. But his role is changing and it could be the key to the Crows' return to finals next year. Rankine's influence at clearances is growing with every midfield minute he gets under his belt and on return from suspension, his class was evident in Sunday's big win over the Western Bulldogs, with almost every touch setting up a scoring opportunity. If Matthew Nicks' summer plans include plenty of midfield drills focused on Rankine's untamed talent, maybe next year's spring will be a lot busier. - Howard Kimber

Izak Rankine evades Tom Liberatore during Adelaide's game against the Western Bulldogs in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

8) The Eagles' leaders are stepping up for Schofield

Jarrad Schofield's claims for the West Coast job on a permanent basis received another boost with Saturday's thrilling five-point win over North Melbourne, and it was again the Eagles' leaders who delivered. In last week's victory against Gold Coast, co-captain Liam Duggan kicked the goal to put the Eagles ahead late. On Saturday, it was his fellow co-skipper Oscar Allen who snapped the winner with 18 seconds remaining and finished with five goals, all of which came in the second half as the Eagles won away from Optus Stadium for the first time this year. If Schofield needed another endorsement, perhaps the Eagles' leaders are providing just that with some match-winning moments. – Dejan Kalinic

9) The Suns showed some signs of growing up

After Gold Coast's round 17 loss to North Melbourne, coach Damien Hardwick fumed in his press conference, stating it was about time they "grow the f*** up". One month later, under the same roof, the Suns finally showed that the message had been heeded. Yet to claim a win on the road this year and with Hardwick's disdain for the Docklands venue lurking in the back of everyone's minds, Gold Coast showed a never-say-die attitude and when five points down and with time running out, it was individual efforts that got it over the line. Sam Collins' two one-on-one wins on the wing to trap the ball in the Suns' front half and then Mac Andrew rising over the pack at the top of the goal square and slotting his fourth of the night were great moments after a disappointing season. If this grit and determination are a sign of things to come, the Suns have the potential to be a damaging side in the future - but they need to show it more often. – Gemma Bastiani