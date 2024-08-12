Sydney's coach has hit back at Craig McRae following Friday night's clash at the SCG

John Longmire during Sydney's match against Collingwood in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has lambasted Craig McRae's comments about home-ground advantage, labelling them "an extraordinary admission" from the Collingwood coach.

The Swans resurrected their ailing form with a sensational five-goal surge in the final term to beat the Pies at the SCG, but Collingwood and Dan McStay had strong claims for a 50-metre penalty late in the game when Tom McCartin stepped over the mark, which would have likely handed them back the lead in the final minutes.

That prompted McRae to claim that a free kick 'would have been paid at the MCG', which led to a stinging rebuke from the Sydney coach on Monday.

"It was an extraordinary admission from a coach of a team that has the biggest home ground advantage in the AFL," Longmire said.

"This year they play 14 games at the MCG, they play three at Marvel, that's 17 games essentially in front of their home crowd and they play finals and the Grand Final on their home deck."

After Brisbane lost last year's Grand Final to Collingwood at the MCG amid some late umpiring controversy, Longmire added: "I wonder what Chris Fagan (Brisbane coach) thought of those comments. That was my initial thought, what Chris Fagan thinks of this.

"I was at a North Melbourne-Collingwood game this year when a couple Collingwood boys went over the mark and it could have been a fifty and it wasn't paid.

"From the coach of the team with the biggest home ground advantage including finals."

The war of words will only serve to further spice up the long running rivalry over inequality in the AFL between the Swans and Magpies.

