Levi Ashcroft, Sid Draper and Harvey Langford. Pictures: AFL Photos

ANOTHER month into the draft season and things are heating up for the Phantom Form Guide.

Here is the August edition of the ranking of the top 30 players in the draft pool.

It comes as a number of players featured show their stuff at senior levels across the country, with some changes in the top end as a result. Others are vying to break into the rankings, with a number of unlucky talents considered just outside this group.



Remember, this is not predicting where bids could fall on father-son or Academy prospects but simply a rating of the best prospects for 2024. The Phantom Form Guide will be updated monthly in the lead-up to November's Telstra AFL Draft.

Ashcroft last week made official what the football world has known for years – that he would be nominating as a Lion under the father-son rule and joining brother Will at the club . He also spent the week at the Lions, training with the AFL group and also playing in the VFL on Saturday, where he gathered 35 disposals, 11 clearances and a goal in a best-afield showing. It was a strong display after Ashcroft had returned to school level following Vic Metro's title and won the APS premiership with Brighton Grammar. He continues to collect plenty of the ball and comes as advertised – as a consistent ball-getting midfielder who can set things up at the stoppages and go forward and kick goals.

The draft's major ball 'Jag-net'. Jagga makes his move after a run of ultra-impressive VFL games for the Tigers where he stepped up in, at times, tough conditions and against bigger, stronger and more experienced players to show his class with the ball in his hands. On debut he had 30 disposals and eight clearances and the following week backed it up with 27 touches. On Sunday he had another 22 disposals in front of scouts who know his agile movements, superior decision-making and football smarts will lift to AFL speed as well.

Langford just keeps on keeping on. He has been undeniable this year – he has performed at all levels and dominated. After being a joint winner of the Larke Medal, Langford returned to the Stingrays and again took control of contests there, including a 26-disposal and one-goal effort against Murray Bushrangers two weeks ago. The left-footer has a point of difference to lots of other midfielders in his draft range due to his height and marking ability, and he could start as a forward or half-back option at AFL level. Carrying some Hayden Young traits, Langford is a metres gained player – once he settles into a club he will quickly be trusted to be given the footy and let loose. He will play for Richmond's VFL side this week.

Recruiters got a look at O'Sullivan in a higher level on Sunday, where the midfielder played for Richmond's VFL side. He gathered 11 disposals in the game and also kicked two goals in a largely forward role. O'Sullivan's first half of the year was basically wiped out by thumb and finger injuries, which he is still monitoring to some degree by wearing a hand guard during the week. The midfielder's overhead marking, fast feet at stoppages, ability to turn out of trouble and running capacity gives him a strong skillset and clubs will be hoping he has some dominant games to close out Oakleigh's Coates Talent League season.

No.1 pick contender Finn O'Sullivan kicked two in his Smithy's VFL debut 😮‍💨



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/H3jqdwjSfZ — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 11, 2024

A big-bodied midfielder who clubs are watching closely ahead of the final month of the season. Smillie's campaign got off to a red-hot start with the Eastern Ranges in the Coates Talent League, where he dominated games with his power, strength and size. His Vic Metro carnival was solid, averaging 19 disposals and six clearances, but some illness and breaks in fixtures has meant he has only played a couple of games in the past month. Smillie's 194cm stature as a midfielder in the Tom Green mould makes him a unique onball prospect for clubs to consider with early selections.

Josh Smillie handballs during the Marsh AFL U18 National Championships match between Western Australia and Victoria Metro at Optus Stadium on June 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After being crowned Vic Metro's MVP in its title-winning championships campaign, Reid returned to finish his school season with Caulfield Grammar. Reid is viewed by some clubs as being right in the top-three mix. He's a midfielder with poise, vision and confidence, and he creates space for his teammates with decision-making, terrific handballing and quick thinking. With three goals against South Australia in the under-18 carnival, Reid also proved he has forward craft, with a position around goal a potential starting point at the next level.

Sid the kid. Draper came into the under-18 championships underdone after battling his shin stress fracture for the first half of the year. It meant he was solid without reaching his All-Australian levels of 2023, but with some match fitness under his belt he has shown everyone what he is capable of in the SANFL. Across four games at League level, Draper has averaged 25 disposals and six clearances and been having huge impact on games, including kicking goals in two of those matches. He missed last week with some hamstring tightness. A Caleb Serong-type of midfielder with a super professional outlook.

Classy finish from @southadelaidefc Sid Draper which put the Panthers 33 points up late in third term.

The smooth-moving midfielder finished with 23 disposals & five clearances in another fine @Hostplus @SANFL League display. #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/t55wZl8e3Q — Zac Milbank (@zacmilbank) July 21, 2024

Armstrong is coming with a rocket. He is the best tall forward in the draft and has strong admirers across the competition. His athleticism, superboot left-foot kicking, contested marking and room for upside makes him an appealing talent for clubs. The 195cm forward can roam up and down the ground but has been a regular goalkicker at all levels he has played – including 12 for Sandringham in only four games this season – and he was a big factor in Vic Metro winning the under-18 title. He's the one who could rise even further.

There are clubs who are assessing Lalor as a top-five player based on the things he can produce: he can take a big mark, he can dominate inside 50, he tackles with aggression and enjoys the physical side of the game and he has shown he can step up in big moments. His game for the Rebels in June was perhaps his most consistent of the year, when he gathered 34 disposals in a dominant display, and if he can finish with a couple more of those it will see him jump up boards.

Trainor completed the very rare double across one week in July: after kicking the championship-winning goal for Vic Metro in the under-18 carnival, he then booted the premiership-sealing point for Brighton Grammar in its APS season. Both games he had shifted forward after starting in defence, where he likes to roam, take marks, go for his kicks and be an attacking and intercept option.

Luke Trainor marks in front of Jack Whitlock and Riley Onley during the Marsh AFL Championships U18 Boys match between Victoria Metro and Victoria Country at Marvel Stadium on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Another draftee whose form at senior level since the under-18 championships has only boosted his standing. Allan had a very good carnival for Western Australia after missing the first game with a back injury, having a commanding presence in the midfield for his state. The taller midfielder charges around the ground and is a powerful prospect with the ability to rip the ball out of stoppages. Like fellow early Western Australia draftee Reuben Ginbey two years ago, Allan can also play as a third tall in defence as well as the midfield.

Lombard has been as well performed as any player in the draft pool this year. He was a force for the Suns Academy early in the Coates Talent League season, was a joint winner of the Larke Medal for the Allies and in between has produced very good VFL games for the Suns, including a three-goal effort against Coburg earlier this month. That wouldn’t be a surprise given he featured for the Suns in the VFL Grand Final last year as a 16-year-old. Lombard is ready to go as a fierce, fast fend-off machine whose quick steps, explosive movement and tackling pressure will add to the Suns, who will likely have to match a bid around the top-10 for him.

Travaglia just keeps ticking boxes. The attacking half-back and midfield option played for Carlton’s VFL side on the weekend, having 15 disposals and five tackles in an encouraging showing. It came after his excellent carnival, with the Vic Country co-captain winning All-Australian selection in defence. His best game came against Vic Metro when he had 25 disposals, nine marks and six intercept possessions. Travaglia takes marks, intercepts, is courageous and can run and run and run. He has had decisive impact in games and with every game shows a bit more of the traits that made Hawthorn star Will Day a first-round pick in his 2019 draft season.

Tobie Travaglia handballs during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Country and South Australia at Ikon Park on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The high point of Hotton's season came early, when he kicked four goals from 32 disposals for Sandringham against Oakleigh in the Coates Talent League. However his season was over in May when he went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury at training, seeing him miss Vic Metro’s carnival. It was a disappointment for recruiters because the way he was playing would have had him sitting comfortably among the most exciting players in the group as a half-forward/midfielder with spark.

Taj Hotton kicks the ball during the AFL Academy's clash against Coburg on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The silver lining of Essendon's horror past two months is the fact the Bombers will be able to match a bid on Kako under the adjusted Next Generation Academy rules the AFL has introduced for 2024. It comes as the Bombers need a player just like Kako: a talented, crumbing small forward with a real eye for goal. Since kicking eight goals for Vic Metro, he returned to the Calder Cannons and played some more midfield time, including a huge game against Bendigo when he had 25 disposals and three goals.

The versatile left-footer has high appeal through simply being very good at a lot of things. He can play as a midfielder or half-back, he can change the game with his angled and precise kicking, he has speed and agility and since overcoming some injury at the start of the year he plays well most weeks. After being an All-Australian at under-18 level following a great finish to the championships with Vic Country, when he picked up 30 disposals, Lindsay has averaged 28 disposals with Gippsland and also hit the scoreboard, kicking 2.4 in those three games.

Berry has been a prolific goalkicker this year. The small forward continues to play at a high level for Murray, having kicked 26.15 from 11 games this year, and that followed a standout carnival for Vic Country where he kicked nine goals as the equal leading goalkicker. He's crafty, skilful and has a step out of trouble and hits his opportunities in different ways – through working up and down the ground, crumbing and also being good on the lead for a player his size.

Hynes has an explosive streak that sees him impact games. He is bigger and stronger and plays with power through the midfield and forward line, and put in one of his best games of the season two weeks ago when he kicked three goals from 28 disposals and six marks. Hynes has now kicked 19.9 from 11 games and also averaged 26 disposals for the Stingrays.

Cooper Hynes kicks the ball during Vic Country's clash against Western Australia in the Marsh Under-18 Championships on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The tall forward has been in exciting form since he finished the carnival well for Vic Country, kicking 2.3, 3.3 and 2.0 in his three games for the Murray Bushrangers post-championships. It followed his two-goal and 13-disposal game for Vic Country in the title decider against Vic Metro. Whitlock is mobile, moves around the ground well and has good disposal for a player his height (200cm).

Jack Whitlock handballs during the Marsh AFL National Championships match between U18 Boys Western Australia and Victoria Country at Revo Fitness Stadium on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tauru will be selected by clubs as an intercept, high-flying tall defender who loves to jump into contests and come down with the ball in his hands. After showing those traits for Vic Country, following an injury-interrupted first half of the season, Tauru has mixed it up in his return to Gippsland. He has played some midfield time, including facing up against Josh Smillie in a battle of the 193cm talents, as well as also swinging forward to show his aerial prowess there. He kicked 2.3 against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels and has genuine upside that is exciting for scouts assessing him as a likely first-rounder.

Alixzander Tauru looks to pass the ball during the Marsh AFL National Championships match between U18 Boys Western Australia and Victoria Country at Revo Fitness Stadium on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A stint in the VFL with Essendon has boosted Shanahan's wares. The nicely skilled key forward has played the past two weeks with the Bombers, booting four goals on debut against the Northern Bullants and backing it up with 2.3 against the Suns last week. Shanahan took the most contested marks in the under-18 championships playing for the Allies and kicked three goals against Vic Country. Some recruiters also believe he would be a strong option in defence down the track.

That's four for Jobe Shanahan 👏



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/uniiseHHov — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 3, 2024

It was a monster effort from Dodson two weeks ago that further shone a spotlight on his talents as a big, roaming, roving ruckman. The talented basketballer had 32 disposals, 34 hitouts, 10 clearances and four inside-50s against Woodville-West Torrens in a dominant display that followed his selection as the under-18 All-Australian ruckman. Dodson has elevated himself into the position as the No.1 ruckman in the pool.

Monster game from @SturtFC ruckman Alex Dodson in the @SANFL U18s.

The gifted bigman tallied 32 disposals, 10 clearances, 5 marks, 5 tackles & 34 hitouts.

The 203cm #AFLDraft prospect displayed his impressive mobility.

Full highlights clip - https://t.co/wPjdDr8Dka pic.twitter.com/KSu124rVsq — Zac Milbank (@zacmilbank) August 1, 2024

Faull missed the first half of the season with a back injury but kicked five goals in his first game of the year with the Rebels and hasn't stopped kicking goals since. The aggressive and strong-bodied tall forward had exciting moments for Vic Country at the national carnival, and was particularly good against the Allies, and has since gone back to the Coates Talent League and produced a couple of excellent games with the Rebels, including a 3.3 haul against Gippsland two weeks ago.

An ultra-consistent player across his draft season, Marshall has made every post a winner. He can go inside and outside as a midfield talent and knows how to get his hands on the ball – he averaged 27 disposals (nearly 10 contested) for the Allies and has also been prolific at school level with Melbourne Grammar and the Sandringham Dragons. A member of Brisbane's Academy, the Lions will get two more quality midfield talents through the door this year in Levi Ashcroft and Marshall.

Sam Marshall kicks during the Marsh AFL National Championships match between U18 Boys Allies and Victoria Country at Brighton Homes Arena on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Moraes had one of the best games of his season two weeks ago when he kicked 5.2 from 27 disposals against the Western Jets. It was a return to his hot goalkicking start to the season, where he booted nine goals in the first three weeks of the year. Moraes is a hard-running wingman who has a nous for goal and strong workrate, and his best game for Vic Metro came against South Australia when he had 22 disposals and two goals.

Gross is a medium midfielder/forward who can mark well over his head and who carries a hard edge in how he plays. He attacks the contest wherever he's used and is able to roll through a number of different positions, including forward line, midfield and also on the wing, where he was positioned at stages for Vic Metro. He won All-Australian selection after averaging 20 disposals and four tackles a game.

Tom Gross handballs during the Marsh AFL National Championships match between U18 Boys Western Australia and Victoria Metro at Optus Stadium on June 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The thing about Oliver that sets him apart is his fierce toughness: he will back into packs, go for ground balls others won't and put himself in courageous spots for his team. It's a fearlessness that flows through his game as a rebounding defender who can set up the play out of the backline. At the championships Oliver averaged 16 disposals at 83 per cent efficiency for Metro.

Whitlock had joined his twin brother Jack in the forward line for the Bushrangers until last week, when he shifted back to defence and had a day out. He took 11 marks and collected 24 disposals while mopping things up in the back half against Dandenong. Whitlock’s versatility is part of his appeal as an athletic tall prospect at both ends of the ground – as well as his surety in defence, he has also kicked 19 goals in 11 Coates Talent League games this year.

Matt Whitlock in action during Vic Country's clash against the Allies in the Marsh Under-18 Championships on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dattoli is a competitor and that comes through every time he takes the field. As a forward/midfielder, Dattoli is able to influence games around stoppages, where his strength and power are key, and then also capable of being a goalkicking threat. He collected 20 disposals in Vic Metro's final game against Vic Country and then went back to school level and dominated for Carey Grammar. He's tough and backs himself.

Jesse Dattoli in action during the 2024 Marsh AFL Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and Victoria Metro at Alberton Oval on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The key forward has been a prominent scoreboard threat this year – he kicked three goals two weeks back for the Knights against Bendigo and has 22 for the season in 11 games at the level. Included in that is two bigger hauls – seven against the Chargers and five against the Jets – that highlighted his mobility, size and forward presence. Sims has the height to stretch for his grabs and be hard to stop.