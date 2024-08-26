South Australia celebrates its win over Western Australia in the Marsh Under-18 Girls Championships on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUTH Australia has rounded out the Marsh Under-18 Girls Championships with a 21-point win over Western Australia, ensuring a second-place finish.

Eloise Mackereth booted four goals, with Marsh AFLW Academy goalsneak Georgia McKee kicking three of her own.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA v WESTERN AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats

Bottom-age defender Mikaylah Antony was named best of the South Australians for her 14-disposal, nine-mark performance, which also included10 intercepts.

Versatile tall Charlotte Riggs (15 disposals, nine hitouts, three clearances) was also among the best for the victors, as was outside runner Sophie Eaton (19, 400m gained).

Laela Ebert led all-comers with 22 disposals, six marks and two clearances.

Western Australia's campaign finishes with a third loss, but the side kicked four fourth-quarter goals to finish with a respectable margin.

Learn More 04:18

Olivia Wolmarans' strong championships finished with an impressive 18-disposal, two-goal performance, chipping in for three hitouts in the process.

Bottom-ager Evie Cowcher was typically strong, recording 17 touches, eight intercepts, five marks and four tackles.

Among the draft hopefuls, Zippy Fish (16 disposals, four tackles) and Molly O'Hehir (13 and five tackles) were busy without being at their very best, although the latter also recorded seven inside 50s.

Learn More 1:52:23

Defender Natasha Entwistle was also recognised by her coaches and did her draft chances no harm, finishing with seven intercepts.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 3.2 7.3 8.3 11.5 (71)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 3.3 3.6 3.8 7.8 (50)

GOALS

South Australia: Eloise Mackereth 4, Georgia McKee 3, Klaudia O'Neill 3, Shae Archbold

Western Australia: Lucy Greenwood 3, Olivia Wolmarans 2, Alicia Blizard, Alira Fotu

BEST

South Australia: Mikayla Antony, Charlotte Riggs, Eloise Mackereth, Sophie Eaton, Laela Ebert

Western Australia: Olivia Wolmarans, Evie Cowcher, Natasha Entwistle, Taya Chambers, Lucy Greenwood, Lily Paterson