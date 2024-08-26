Bonnie Toogood, Ebony Marinoff and Ally Morphett. Pictures: AFL Photos

WE ARE just a few days away from round one of the NAB AFL Women's season, and with it, the beginning of another year of AFLW Fantasy!

With the game having been open for nearly a month now, a whole stack of coaches have already had a chance to build a team on the platform.

Today, I have thrown together a best 21 line-up which looks to include all of AFLW Fantasy's most popular options under the salary cap!

Defenders

The most popular defender is currently Eilish Sheerin, owned by just over 45 per cent of coaches, but Charlie Thomas (41 per cent) isn't that far behind. Under-priced premium Ruby Schleicher at D3 is a really handy structure, as she has shown the ability to hit a 70-point average in the past. Interestingly, all the rookies here are ones who weren't taken in the 2023 draft. Kate Lutkins and Abbey McDonald have both featured in previous seasons but come in with discounts from what they've averaged previously. Lulu Beatty is comfortably the most highly owned rookie defender, at 36 per cent ownership, and looks to be a solid chance to debut in round one. Eighteen per cent of coaches are still selecting Lauren Butler, which is a big red flag, because she will be missing round one with injury.

Next in line: Emma Kearney (20 per cent), Lauren Butler (18 per cent), Dayna Finn (16 per cent)

Midfielders

Ebony Marinoff (68 per cent) and Jas Garner (35) are both approximately $150k more expensive than the next most expensive option, but coaches are clearly looking to prioritise spending big in the midfield. Charlie Rowbottom (47) is entering her fourth season, and coaches are evidently thinking that she will continue to grow and improve this year. Shineah Goody (49) is streets ahead as the most popular rookie in any line, and nearly 20 per cent more popular than the next midfield option, Piper Window (28). Ellie McKenzie (seven) was the last player selected in this squad, and has the lowest ownership, but was the only player left who could allow me to create a full team with the other popular options. However, with her combination of talent (former No.1 draft pick), injury discount (missed all of last season bar round one), and stellar opening run of games, she offers excellent upside as an option at M4.

Next in line: Monique Conti (24 per cent), Ash Riddell (21 per cent), Laura Gardiner (19 per cent)

Rucks

Ally Morphett has a four-point gap to the next highest averaging ruck, so clearly coaches are looking to guarantee some stability in their ruck line. Morphett has the lowest ownership percentage for the most popular premium in any line, and 17 per cent down on the next lowest (Morphett's 28 per cent ownership to Eilish Sheerin's 45 per cent). Lilly Pearce (38 per cent), the former Tiger who is now a Cat, is the most likely rookie option to guarantee a No.1 ruck role to start the year.

Next in line: Alice Edmonds (17 per cent), Eilish O'Dowd (16 per cent), Matilda Scholz (12 per cent)

Forwards

Bonne Toogood (63 per cent ownership) is the highest averaging and the most popular forward option in 2024, and also the second most popular selection across the comp. Coaches are clearly looking to run a 'guns and rookies' setup, with Kate Hore (43) sitting as the next most popular forward. Where things get funky is with the three rookie forwards on field, and two on the bench, but Ruby Tripodi (22) clearly impressed coaches in the pre-season matches, and Mikayla Pauga plus Yasmin Duursma (38 and 30 respectively) both look to improve after having made moves in the off-season. Montana Beruldsen (16) and Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner (15) were not exactly spectacular scorers in their practice matches, but particularly in the case of Weston-Turner, come with some degree of name recognition that coaches are after. Shoutout to Katie Brennan (20), who was cut from the squad to make the team structure work.

Next in line: Katie Brennan (20 per cent), Darcy Vescio (14 per cent), Ella K Smith (14 per cent)

The full squad

While it might be a bit heavier on rookies in the forward line than I would personally prefer, I cannot argue with the ownership numbers, and I like that there is $79k left over for the first set of trades, allowing for a restructure based on what happens to start the year.

