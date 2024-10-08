Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

PREMIERSHIP BULLDOG'S CALL

WESTERN Bulldogs premiership player Caleb Daniel is not expected to seek a move to North Melbourne unless the Dogs open the door for him to depart late in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Daniel, who is contracted for two more years at the Bulldogs, has been weighing interest in moving to the Kangaroos, who have offered a longer-term deal to him.

The 2016 flag winner has had interest in looking at the North option but has not requested a trade, with the Dogs holding firm that Daniel remains a wanted player at the kennel.

AFL.com.au revealed North's interest in Daniel last month as it eyed a premiership trio along with now ex-Eagle Jack Darling and Swan Luke Parker.

"There's been no indication from Caleb or his management that he wants to look elsewhere. Caleb is vice-captain at the club and has two years left on his contract and is a really valuable player, so I can't really comment on that at this stage," Bulldogs list manager Sam Power told Trade Radio on Monday.

The Dogs already have two deals likely to go the distance in the trade period, with Bailey Smith's move to Geelong and Jack Macrae's request to be traded to St Kilda the priority dealings at this stage.

Giants midfielder Xavier O'Halloran has interest from the Bulldogs but given his remaining year on his contract at GWS, would need the Giants to let him explore a trade. – Callum Twomey

TIGERS IN BOX SEAT FOR TOP-20 PICK

RICHMOND'S compensation pick for losing Jack Graham puts the club in an even stronger position to acquire Brisbane's first-round selection to add to their draft suite.

The Tigers received band four compensation for Graham, which became pick 42. Richmond now holds picks No.1, 24, 32, 42, 43, 45, 51, 61, 70 and 76, with the Tigers looking to bundle potentially three picks for the Lions' No.20 choice.

Brisbane needs to trade the pick for extra points so it can match a bid for father-son Levi Ashcroft and Academy talent Sam Marshall. The Lions' hand of picks is currently worth 1067 points and if a bid came on Ashcroft inside the top-five pick, the Lions would need at least 1502 points and up to 2400 points given the 20 per cent discount just to match on Ashcroft.

Sam Marshall with the best player medal after the 2024 Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final match between the Sandringham Dragons and GWV Rebels at Ikon Park on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond was eyeing an earlier pick for losing Graham given the first three compensation picks applied for clubs on Friday for Harry Perryman, Isaac Cumming and Josh Battle, but its value (395 points) adds to the package of picks they can offer to the Lions.

The Lions will have multiple takers for the pick, with the Giants, Melbourne and Western Bulldogs among the clubs expected to hold extra middle-range and later draft picks by deeper in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period to have a swing at pushing up the draft board. – Callum Twomey

VETERAN CALLS COMING

MITCH Duncan is on track for another season at Geelong, as the Cats veteran heads towards a one-year extension.

The two-time premiership player is four games away from his 300th match for the club having been a constant in the side since his 2010 debut season.

He played in their 2011 and 2022 flags and featured in 22 games last season, including being the starting substitute in Geelong's preliminary final loss to Brisbane last month.

Mitch Duncan in action during the R22 match between Geelong and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Cats captain Patrick Dangerfield is the only remaining restricted free agent in the AFL but will also go on in 2025, with Geelong football manager Andrew Mackie confirming a deal would also be sorted soon.

"It'll be fine. I can imagine it being a five-second conversation and that will get done. Patty knows that," Mackie told Gettable Trade Radio on Monday.

"He'll be around next year and that's great for everyone involved. Patty's had a great year obviously, he's missed some footy through there, but his leadership and things he does for us is really impressive. We're grateful and lucky to have him."

Another veteran, former Port Adelaide skipper Travis Boak, is weighing his call on 2025. The Power are open to having the 36-year-old play on for a 19th AFL season but awaiting his decision.

"Travis played some pretty good footy in 2024 and if he wanted to go on, then I think the club would be open to that. He's got to make that decision though, and be really clear on what 2025 might look like," Power football manager Chris Davies told Gettable Trade Radio.

"He's been such a stalwart of our club and someone we value really highly that it wouldn't be worthwhile going into 2025 unless we've had the right conversations with Travis and we wanted to give some time to him before he felt he had to commit either way. We'll still give him that time. I don't think there's any real necessity to understand that in the next week or so." – Callum Twomey

CROWS KICK OFF PEATLING TALKS

ADELAIDE has opened dialogue with Greater Western Sydney on a deal for midfielder James Peatling, who has requested a trade to the Crows.

Talks are expected to involve future picks, given the Giants are well stocked for 2024 selections following the compensation packages handed down for Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming last week.

The compensation delivered as part of Perryman and Cumming's free agency moves has left the Giants with picks No.15, 16 and 21 inside the draft's first round, with the club now expected to focus on future selections as part of the Peatling discussions.

James Peatling celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's qualifying final against Sydney on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Crows are left with only picks No.4, 46 and 64 after trading for Demons forward Alex Neal-Bullen on Monday, with the two clubs now haggling over which combination of 2025 selections will get the move for Peatling over the line.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week Peatling has requested a trade to Adelaide, where he will reunite with former teammate Cumming, despite being offered a four-year deal to remain at the Giants.

The uncontracted midfielder also had significant interest from Melbourne, St Kilda, West Coast, Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs after emerging as one of the Trade Period's most highly sought-after prospects. – Riley Beveridge

UNCERTAIN EAGLES MEET COACH

OUT-OF-CONTRACT West Coast pair Josh Rotham and Jai Culley have met with new coach Andrew McQualter as they wait for clarity on their playing futures.

Rotham and Culley are among five Eagles who remain out of contract and have their futures on hold until the Eagles finalise their available list spots and positional needs at the end of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The club secured midfielder Jack Graham as a free agent on Tuesday and is working through a trade to land fellow premiership Tiger Liam Baker in negotiations that should gather pace next week.



Culley, who has played 12 games in three seasons since arriving as a mid-season draftee, had appeared likely to earn a one-year extension after returning from a knee reconstruction this year.

Rotham, meanwhile, has previously drawn interest from Essendon and has played 72 games for the Eagles since being drafted with pick No.37 in the 2016 national draft.

Josh Rotham after the R5 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on April 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Both have found themselves in limbo at West Coast due to a lack of available list spots, with defender Alex Witherden and speedster Coby Burgiel in the same situation.

Brisbane midfielder Dev Robertson has been linked to West Coast, but a move is yet to take shape as the 23-year-old looks for more opportunities in 2025. – Nathan Schmook

YOUNG DOCKERS WAIT



FREMANTLE is likely to retain out-of-contract ruckman Max Knobel after several promising WAFL performances in 2024, with fellow big man Odin Jones waiting on the club to finalise its trade plans before his immediate future takes shape.

Knobel, who has completed two seasons with Fremantle, and first-year rookie Jones sit behind hardened trio Sean Darcy, Luke Jackson and Liam Reidy in a deep ruck department.

Like many out-of-contract players during trade period, they are now waiting on the Dockers to finalise other priorities before attention turns to final senior and rookie list spots.

Max Knobel in action during a Fremantle training session. Picture: Fremantle FC

Knobel should be retained for a third season, however, after playing a block of four senior WAFL games late in the season and impressing when opportunities opened behind Reidy.

Medium forward Tom Emmett is the only other Docker waiting on a deal for 2025 but has been favoured by Liam Baker's decision to nominate West Coast as his preferred home in 2025.

Delisted key forward Matt Taberner remains open to an AFL lifeline as he weighs up offers to play in the WAFL next season. – Nathan Schmook

SUN EYES LIST LIFELINE

GOLD Coast has delisted Hewago Oea, but the door is open for ‘Ace’ to remain at the Suns in 2025.

The 22-year-old has been invited to train with Damien Hardwick’s squad over the pre-season supplemental selection period in a bid to land another chance.

Oea made history in 2022 when he became the first player from Papua New Guinea to play a senior game in the AFL when he faced Collingwood in round 16.

Hewago Oea in action during the R4 match between Gold Coast and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After playing five games in 2022, Oea added eight more appearances in 2023 but didn't feature under Hardwick this year.

Oea was signed by the Suns Academy in 2018 on an international scholarship and was recruited to the AFL program two years later as a Category B Rookie.

Gold Coast has announced sevens delistings this off-season – Sam Day, Darcy Macpherson, James Tsitas, Jack Mahony, Sandy Brock, Oskar Faulkhead and Will Rowlands – after Brandon Ellis retired in August and Levi Casboult called time this week, following the signing of Elliott Himmelberg as a free agent. – Josh Gabelich