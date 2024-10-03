James Peatling celebrates a goal during the semi-final between GWS and Brisbane at Engie Stadium on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney midfielder James Peatling has told the Giants he wants to join Adelaide, according to AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge.

Peatling has been in demand as he comes out of contract, and he has now told the Giants he wants a trade to the Crows.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

As reported in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading on Monday, the hotly pursued onballer had attracted interest from six rival clubs – Adelaide, St Kilda, West Coast, Collingwood, Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs – as well as having an upped four-year offer on the table from the Giants.

Peatling's teammate Isaac Cumming, also an Academy product at the Giants, has already elected to join Adelaide an an unrestricted free agent this off-season, while Peatling also has links with Crows defender Nick Murray.

The 24-year-old Peatling was taken by the Giants in the mid-season rookie draft in 2021 and went on to play four games in his debut season.

After managing just 22 games across 2022 and 2023, Peatling enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 where he played 19 games, including the Giants' two finals matches.

Learn More 08:51

Peatling became an important part of the Giants' midfield, particularly as Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly dealt with injuries during the season.

Harry Perryman will join Peatling and Cumming in departing the Giants after he elected to join Collingwood as a free agent.