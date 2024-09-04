GOLD Coast has delisted six players, led by 97-gamer Darcy Macpherson, who spent nine seasons at the club.
James Tsitas, former North Melbourne utility Jack Mahony, Sandy Brock, Oskar Faulkhead and Will Rowlands have also been informed they would not be offered a contract in 2025.
Macpherson has been a huge success story for the Suns, selected with pick 21 in the 2016 Rookie Draft and finishing third in the best and fairest in 2019.
The 26-year-old played most positions on the list, primarily used as a half-forward, but also capable of playing midfield and half-back.
He played as a substitute in the opening two games of 2024, but was stuck in the VFL for the rest of the year.
Tsitas is the only other delisting to play senior footy for Gold Coast after being picked up as a pre-season supplementary selection in 2022.
The hard-working midfielder played five games in his first two seasons and could not crack an AFL spot in 2024.
Mahony crossed to the Suns in last year's Rookie Draft following 44 games with the Kangaroos and played 19 games in the VFL this season.
Brock was pre-listed as a rookie out of Darwin in 2021, Faulkhead joined in the 2022 Mid-Season Rookie Draft and Rowlands was recruited from the Northern Territory in last year's Rookie Draft.
The six players join retiree Brandon Ellis in departing Gold Coast.