Jack Macrae has told the Bulldogs he is seeking a trade

Jack Macrae evades Darcy Parish during round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE-time All-Australian Jack Macrae has joined star midfielder Bailey Smith in requesting a trade away from the Western Bulldogs.

Macrae played 19 senior games this year, including four as a sub, and spent parts of the season at VFL level.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported on Tuesday that the 30-year-old will seek a new home during the upcoming Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. He has not nominated a club of choice.

Jack Macrae has told the Western Bulldogs he will be seeking a trade. The premiership midfielder has three years remaining on his deal but will be looking to play elsewhere in 2025. Hasn't nominated a club. @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) September 10, 2024

He is contracted until the end of 2027.

St Kilda is among the clubs linked with a move for the left-footed midfielder.

Excluding the COVID-impacted 2020 season, this year was just the third campaign in which Macrae has played fewer than 20 games.

Learn More 04:46

He hurt his hamstring on the eve of the 2024 season and first featured in the senior side in round three.

The Bulldogs added to their midfield during the campaign with Ed Richards' move, while Ryley Sanders – the No.6 pick in last year's draft – played 14 games this year.

Macrae won three consecutive All-Australian blazers in 2019-2021 and was part of the club's 2016 premiership win.