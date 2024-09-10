Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of this weekend's semi-finals

Jason Horne-Francis and Jase Burgoyne after the qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into finals.

This week's Round Table topics include:

- Nat has fronted up in her Nick Watson wizard outfit, enjoyed nothing about Friday night until the final siren

- Props to Sydney and GWS for propping up the opening weekend of the finals series

- Sarah's super Saturday cheering on her Swannies

- The pressure that’s being heaped on Port Adelaide heading into the semi-final against the Hawks

- The loss of Sam Frost in the backline, along with the Hawks ruling out Will Day

- A look ahead to the Brisbane vs GWS semi-final on Saturday night

- Sydney’s communication management around Chloe Molloy’s ACL injury on Sunday

- The pressure indicator that’s ramping up on Michael Voss and Luke Beveridge ahead of 2025

- Sarah’s go-with-your-gut, semi-final edition

- What we’re looking forward to this weekend

