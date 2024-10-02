Bailey Smith officially requests a move away from the Bulldogs

Bailey Smith before the Western Bulldogs' clash with Essendon in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs gun Bailey Smith has officially requested a trade to Geelong, according to AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

The 23-year-old is coming out of contract and has long been linked with a move to the Cats, with his decision coming on Wednesday.

Smith missed the 2024 campaign after suffering an ACL injury during the pre-season.

He has played 103 games for the Bulldogs since being drafted with pick No.7 in 2018.

Just how the Cats get a deal done for Smith remains to be seen.

The preliminary finalists currently hold picks 15, 35, 53 and 71 in this year's Telstra AFL Draft.

Another gun Dog, Jack Macrae, has also requested a trade, with the midfielder wanting to join St Kilda.