Shai Bolton, Ned Reeves and Conor Stone. Picture: AFL Photos

TALKS ON TIGERS TO RAMP UP

TRADE talks for Richmond's wantaway trio Shai Bolton, Daniel Rioli and Liam Baker are set to ramp up following the Tigers' best and fairest, with all three finishing in the top-five of the count.

Rioli claimed his first Jack Dyer Medal on Wednesday night as Gold Coast look to strike a deal for the triple-premiership half-back, with all three players speaking to the crowd at Crown Palladium for the event.

The Suns' pick No.6 will be put forward for Rioli, with the Tigers at this stage expected to look for more in return for the 27-year-old, who is contracted with Richmond for another three seasons. He has a five-year offer from the Suns.

Gold Coast also holds picks 12, 20, 26, 38, 46 and 74 this year, as well as its full 2025 hand of picks, with a number of clubs chasing the Suns' No.12 pick. Carlton, Collingwood, Melbourne, the Western Bulldogs and Sydney are among the clubs who have interest in the pick, which is up for grabs due to incoming Academy prospect Leo Lombard.

Fremantle's long-held interest in Bolton means the Dockers are still the expected club for the Tigers star, with the Dockers having a five-year offer for him. Andrew McQualter's appointment as West Coast's new senior coach hasn't shifted the view Fremantle is best placed to get a deal done, with the Tigers aware of Bolton's interest in being a Docker.

The Dockers have been prepared to offer two of their first-round picks for Bolton – picks No.9 and 16 – although Richmond is expected to target Freo's No.9 and 10 picks for the 25-year-old.

Baker's move to West Coast is further down the line given his out-of-contract status. Fremantle had been prepared to trade pick 10 for Baker if he chose them, but after a long decision he this week officially nominated the Eagles as his new club.

Hawthorn is prepared to offer pick 13 in this year's draft for wantaway Eagle Tom Barrass, with West Coast expected to target that selection as well as a future first-round pick in exchange for Barrass and a second-round pick. A version of pick purchasing – where the Eagles could pay some of Barrass' remaining salary to generate a better picks outcome – is also a possibility, however the Hawks are considered unlikely to want to part with back-to-back first-round selections.

That pick 13 would be involved in a deal for Baker, who is a year off being a free agent. Baker and Bolton finished equal fifth in Richmond's best and fairest on Wednesday night.

Richmond's unrestricted free agent Jack Graham toured West Coast's facilities on Wednesday in another step to him joining the Eagles. Graham has four-year offers from both clubs but, although yet to confirm his decision, is expected to join the Eagles following McQualter's appointment on Monday. – Callum Twomey, Riley Beveridge

BOMBERS KEEPING TABS ON GIANT

ESSENDON has interest in uncontracted Greater Western Sydney utility Conor Stone, who is also weighing up an offer to stay at the Giants.

Stone is among a number of players the Bombers have earmarked as a trade target ahead of next week, given his versatility in being able to play at either end of the ground.

The Giants tabled Stone a two-year contract offer to stay at the club back in July, though there had been intrigue around his future given he still remains unsigned.

Conor Stone in action during the R2 match between GWS and West Coast at Optus Stadium on March 26. 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Stone played just four senior games this year but was either the substitute or substituted out of all four matches. However, he enjoyed a strong VFL campaign to average 20 disposals and 5.5 marks per game.

The 22-year-old started his VFL campaign as a forward, kicking 16 goals from his first seven matches before he flourished as an intercept defender in the second half of the season.

A former No.15 pick at the Giants from 2020, Stone has battled a number of injury issues that has limited him to just 13 games across his first four years on the club's list.

As previously revealed by AFL.com.au, Essendon also has interest in West Coast's Josh Rotham and Brisbane's Jaxon Prior and has also been monitoring contracted Hawthorn midfielder Finn Maginness. – Riley Beveridge

GARCIA CLOSING ON CALL

WESTERN Bulldogs small forward Riley Garcia is closing in on making a call on his future, with a decision expected this week.

Garcia has been weighing his future, with the Dogs having a two-year contract offer in front of him.

AFL.com.au's Inside Trading reported last month Port Adelaide, West Coast, St Kilda and North Melbourne had expressed varying levels of interest in Garcia, who has been looking for more midfield opportunities.

Riley Garcia in action during the 2024 VFL Round 2 match between the Casey Demons and Footscray Bulldogs at Casey Fields. Photo: Rob Lawson/AFL Photos

The trade requests from Jack Macrae and Bailey Smith could open up those chances at his current club, although the Dogs are also chasing GWS midfield pair James Peatling and Xavier O'Halloran.

Garcia kicked five goals from 12 games this year and is among a group of small forwards who have been considering their options this trade period.

Matt Owies has been told to explore his trade chances elsewhere by Carlton, who are yet to offer him a new deal after his 33-goal season at the Blues.

Joe Richards is also weighing up Port Adelaide's strong interest against Collingwood's three-year offer. – Callum Twomey

HAWKS RUCK TO REMAIN

HAWTHORN ruck Ned Reeves is expected to remain at the club in 2025.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest but is understood to be set on staying at Waverley Park and fighting for a spot in Sam Mitchell's side.

St Kilda explored a move for Reeves before turning its attention to Port Adelaide's Ivan Soldo, who has since requested a move to RSEA Park.

Reeves played 21 games in a breakout campaign in 2023 but fell behind Lloyd Meek this year, managing only four appearances around some injury setbacks.

Ned Reeves and Todd Goldstein in action during the match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Clubs have monitored Reeves' situation but the Victorian is happy at the Hawks and contracted until the end of 2026.

Hawthorn has been adamant Reeves is a required player and don't plan on trading him this trade period.

The Hawks played both Reeves and Meek in the same side for much of 2023 and are open to doing it again, especially if the AFL scraps the sub rule and legislates a five-man bench, which is being reviewed over the off-season.

Reeves will travel to the United States with a group of Hawks for a training camp in Texas later this month. – Josh Gabelich

FUTURE LION TO MISS COMBINE TESTING

LEVI Ashcroft has undergone shoulder surgery after finishing his under-18 campaign playing through the injury.

It further enhances his incredibly consistent draft season, which saw him become a three-time premiership winner with the Sandringham Dragons.

Ashcroft will sit out testing at this week's Telstra AFL Draft Combine following the surgery, having played with his shoulder strapped during the year.

Levi Ashcroft celebrates a goal during the Coates Talent League Grand Final between Sandringham and Greater Western Victoria Rebels on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The younger brother of brilliant Lion Will, who became the youngest winner of the Norm Smith Medal in the AFL era with his 30-disposal game on Saturday, is expected to garner a father-son bid for the Lions in the opening handful of selections at November's draft.

Levi, two years Will's junior, has been readying himself for the top level and played in the VFL for one game this year, when he polled three votes for the 35-disposal and 11-clearance performance.

The Lions are set to trade pick 18 in this year's draft for extra points to match bids for Ashcroft and Academy talent Sam Marshall. – Callum Twomey

HAWKS DEFENDER TO STAY PUT

HAWTHORN defender Sam Frost will remain at the club in 2025, despite interest from rival clubs in potentially prising him from the Hawks this off-season.

As revealed in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading earlier this year, Sydney and St Kilda were among the sides to have signalled an interest in Frost despite him hitting a trigger to ensure his future at Hawthorn for next season.

Opportunistic clubs had eyed Frost as a potential trade target ahead of a player movement period given the Hawks are set to bring in fellow key defenders Josh Battle and Tom Barrass.

Sam Frost watches on during Hawthorn's training session at Waverley Park on September 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

However, speaking to Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday, Frost's manager Tom McConville from Mac's Sports confirmed the 31-year-old would be remaining at Hawthorn next season.

"Yes, I expect him to be at Hawthorn," McConville told Gettable.

"He's contracted, his wife's having a baby, all of that type of stuff. It's a time where he's probably going to be settled in his life and the Hawks are very keen to keep him. He's keen to stay." – Riley Beveridge

YOUNG SUN AIMS FOR BACKLINE SPOT

GOLD Coast defender Connor Budarick has been told he will play a role in coach Damien Hardwick's plans next season, ensuring his future at the Suns amid interest from across the League.

It's understood a handful of rival teams had eyed Budarick as a potential trade target ahead of a period where Gold Coast is likely to trade for fellow half-backs Daniel Rioli and John Noble.

Budarick is contracted at the Suns for next season, courtesy of a three-year extension he penned in the early parts of the 2022 campaign.

Connor Budarick kicks the ball during round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Speaking to Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday, Budarick's manager Tom McConville from Mac's Sports said the youngster's role at the club had been reiterated amid its interest in Rioli and Noble.

"Yeah, I do see his future being at the Suns," McConville said.

"Those deals haven't come through yet. We're having ongoing discussions with the Suns to see how that all plays out and what the mix looks like for them next year.

"We've been pretty comfortable, speaking to the Suns, that they're really keen to retain him. He's a required player and he's definitely got a role to play in the senior side. We've got no reason to not believe that." – Riley Beveridge