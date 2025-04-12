Tim Kelly and Nat Fyfe were in action in the WAFL on Saturday

Tim Kelly warms up ahead of the match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AXED West Coast midfielder Tim Kelly failed to have a significant impact in his WAFL return as he seeks to regain his spot in the senior side, while dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe's day ended early for Peel Thunder after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter.

Kelly was dropped this week after a slow start to the season in which the Eagles remain winless after five rounds.

The 30-year-old had just 14 disposals, one tackle and four clearances in last week's 81-point drubbing by Greater Western Sydney and paid the price at the selection table.

On Thursday, coach Andrew McQualter said the decision was about "rewarding the right behaviours" rather than making a statement.

But the 2023 club best-and-fairest winner did not have as much influence as he would like in the WAFL side's 19-point loss to Subiaco, finishing with 20 disposals, 10 inside 50s and five tackles.

Ruck Matt Flynn was a standout with 20 touches, eight marks, 49 hitouts and a goal, while untried No.48 draft pick Lucca Grego impressed with a team-high 23 disposals, five tackles and four inside 50s.

Matt Flynn handpasses the ball during the match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Tyler Brockman had 19 disposals and eight inside 50s, with Noah Long (18) and Rhett Bazzo (15) among the Eagles' better players.

Jack Petruccelle and Malakai Champion each had nine touches and a goal.

Meanwhile, Fyfe will have to wait longer for his AFL return after suffering a hamstring strain in Peel Thunder's 49-point loss to South Fremantle.

The 33-year-old gathered six disposals in the opening term but was seen heading into the rooms at quarter-time before emerging without his playing kit and taking no further part in the game.

Fyfe, who had arthroscopic surgery on a knee in January, returned to action in state league ranks last month in a WAFL practice game.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir said during the week that he wanted to see Fyfe build up his fitness before elevating him to the senior side.

"He (Fyfe) has got to be fully fit, injury-free and really confident in his body and in his game," Longmuir said on Thursday.

Forward Quinton Narkle was among Peel's better players, finishing with 31 touches and nine marks as well as kicking one of his side's four goals.

Cooper Simpson (28 disposals, six marks) and Neil Erasmus (28, seven tackles) found plenty of the ball, youngster Liam Reidy (10, 45 hitouts) dominated in the ruck, and Hugh Davies (20, 12 marks) and Ollie Murphy (12, eight) were busy in defence.

Will Brodie (14 disposals, three tackles), Jack Delean (12, one goal), Oscar McDonald (five, three marks) and Aiden Riddle (four) were other AFL-listed players in action.