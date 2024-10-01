Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Harry Perryman, Clayton Oliver and Joe Richards. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape every week in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

GIANTS SWEAT ON COMPO CALL

COLLINGWOOD's move for Harry Perryman will come close to being the biggest free agency deal made this off-season, triggering hopes at Greater Western Sydney that it could earn the club Band 1 compensation.

There had been a feeling among the clubs involved in the Perryman chase that Collingwood's offer was either on par or even larger than Hawthorn's move for St Kilda free agent Josh Battle.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Tuesday morning, Perryman chose to take up the Magpies offer despite significant interest from Port Adelaide and the option of staying at the Giants on a long-term deal.

Collingwood's offer for Perryman extends six years, ensuring the defender's future at his boyhood club until at least 2030, with a thought it could need to exceed $900,000 per year to earn the Giants first-round compensation.

What aids the Giants' cause is that Perryman is a young free agent, given his December 19 birthday, and he won't turn 26 until later this year. A similar situation occurred last year with Ben McKay, who was also 25 when he left North Melbourne for Essendon as a free agent, netted the Kangas Band 1 compensation.

The difference between Band 1 and Band 2 compensation for the Giants currently stands at pick No.15 or No.19, pending an AFL outcome likely to arrive over the weekend, but could have significant ramifications throughout the Trade Period.

Fremantle's No.16 selection, which is likely to be tossed up in a trade for contracted Richmond midfielder Shai Bolton, is at risk of falling further down the order if Band 1 compensation for Perryman is triggered.

Brisbane's No.18 pick could also be impacted, with a host of clubs already in talks with the Lions over trading for that selection given it will almost certainly be eaten up by an early bid on father-son gun Levi Ashcroft.

St Kilda also remains hopeful that Battle's move to Hawthorn could trigger the club Band 1 compensation, which would net the club the No.8 selection. – Riley Beveridge

TRADE TALKS TO HEAT UP

TRADE talks will take a big step forward on Friday when clubs gather at the MCG for the start of the Telstra AFL Draft Combine.

List bosses and recruiting managers, plus full scouting teams, will be in attendance for full days of interviews with draft prospects across Friday and Saturday before athletic testing on Sunday. The 2km time trial will also take place at the AIA Centre on Friday afternoon.

But as well as interviewing prospective draftees, the Combine is a critical weekend of trade discussions for clubs as they meet in the corridors, separate rooms and hallways of the MCG to discuss potential deals.

Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca embrace during Melbourne's win over Hawthorn in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

There is still considerable progress to be made on a number of the significant trade deals, including Daniel Rioli and John Noble to Gold Coast, Jack Lukosius to Port Adelaide, Tom Barrass to Hawthorn and Bailey Smith to Geelong, with multiple clubs this week looking ahead to the Combine as the next stop for discussions to unfold.

The uncertainty on Clayton Oliver's future, which was revealed on Monday by AFL.com.au as clubs again consider plays for the Melbourne midfielder, also adds another element to the trade mix ahead of the Combine.

Most clubs will interview around 30 prospects at the Draft Combine, with 65 players in attendance. Often clubs' senior coaches are also a part of the interview process. – Callum Twomey

PIE STILL TOSSING UP OPTIONS

COLLINGWOOD and Port Adelaide are still waiting on a decision from Joe Richards as the small forward weighs up offers from both clubs.

Richards has met with the Power as he ponders a three-year deal to move to the South Australian club, while he is also considering a similar offer to remain at the Pies for 2025 and beyond.

Alongside Giants midfielder James Peatling, who is assessing significant interest from as many as six clubs, Richards is now one of the last players still to decide on their future ahead of the Trade Period starting on Monday.

Joe Richards celebrates a goal during the match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Collingwood at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough year at Collingwood this season, playing nine games of senior football in the back half of the campaign but dealing with a foot injury and illness.

Port Adelaide has emerged as the main rival for his signature and could redouble its efforts to lure Richards having missed out on free agency targets Isaac Cumming and Harry Perryman to Adelaide and Collingwood respectively in recent days.

The Power have won a commitment from contracted forward Jack Lukosius, though, and hope to pair the skilled Sun with Richards in their attack next year. – Riley Beveridge

DEMON DEAL EXPECTED

MELBOURNE is expected to sign one of the first free agents when the window opens on Friday, with St Kilda ruckman Tom Campbell set to join the Demons.

AFL.com.au revealed last week the Demons are keen on Campbell to add ruck depth to their list under Max Gawn.

The free agency period begins on Friday morning and Campbell could be one of the first players to cross clubs, with Melbourne able to list him as an unrestricted free agent.

Tom Campbell in action at a St Kilda training session on November 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

It would make Campbell a four-club player after stints at the Saints, North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs across 13 years, with the 32-year-old having been cut by the Saints in August.

St Kilda wouldn't get any free agency compensation for losing Campbell to the Demons. – Callum Twomey

ANOTHER YEAR FOR LIONS DEFENDER

IRISHMAN Darragh Joyce has secured another contract at Brisbane after agreeing to terms on a one-year extension with the Lions.

The 27-year-old played six games of the final nine games of the 2024 home and away season before Jack Payne returned just in time for September.

Joyce was one of the emergencies on Grand Final day and was included in the 26-man squad across all four finals.

Darragh Joyce in action during Brisbane's win over Sydney in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After playing 13 games across six seasons at St Kilda, Joyce has added extra key defensive depth at the Gabba since being signed during the pre-season supplemental selection period at the start of last year.

Joyce played five senior games in 2023 and has now played 11 in total for the Lions.

Next year will be the ninth season in the AFL for the former Kilkenny hurling player. – Josh Gabelich

SWAN SET TO STAY

SYDNEY defender Aaron Francis is set to continue at the Swans for a third season.

Francis is coming out of contract as one of the few senior listed Swans without deals locked in for next year, alongside Jacob Konstanty and Cooper Vickery.

Jaiden Magor, Harry Arnold and Lachie McAndrew are rookie-listed Swans who are uncontracted.

Aaron Francis in action in the match between Sydney and St Kilda at the SCG on June 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

But former Bomber Francis looks likely to go on for another year at the Swans, having joined the club at the end of 2022, with a new deal in the works for 2025.

The marking backman played five senior games this year after 15 the previous year. – Callum Twomey

EX-EAGLE ON RADAR

FORMER West Coast forward Isiah Winder is back on the radar of AFL clubs.

The 22-year-old has been given a late invite to the Western Australia state combine this weekend.

Winder played seven games for the Eagles after being selected at pick No.57 in the 2020 AFL Draft.

Isiah Winder runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Peel Thunder product was delisted at the end of 2022 and then added to the rookie list for the 2023 season before being delisted again.

But after getting back on the park in 2024 and firing with South Fremantle in the WAFL, Winder has put his hand up for another shot in the AFL after averaging 25.7 disposals from 18 appearances in his first season with the Bulldogs.

Richmond is understood to have considered Winder ahead of the Mid-Season Rookie Draft before selecting Jacob Blight from Peel Thunder and Campbell Gray from Essendon's VFL program. – Josh Gabelich