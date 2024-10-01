Kodi Jacques unsuccessfully appealed her one-game ban at the Tribunal

ESSENDON forward Kodi Jacques will miss her side's game against Sydney on Wednesday night after her one-game ban for striking was upheld at the Tribunal.

Jacques was offered the one-match suspension for an errant elbow to the nose of Melbourne winger Eliza McNamara in the first quarter of the Bombers' 65-point win over the Demons on Friday.

McNamara returned to the game late in the second term with heavy strapping to her nose and it was later confirmed by the club that she had a nose fracture.

The match review officer graded the incident as careless, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the one-game suspension.

Jacques has been enjoying a strong start to the season, playing all five games for the Bombers.

Essendon currently sits just outside the eight with two wins from its five games.

