Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of AFLW week five

AFLW injury list, W6. Picture: AFL Media

BRISBANE winger Orla O'Dwyer will miss the next three weeks after dislocating her shoulder during week five.

It's season over for Essendon's Sophie Van De Heuvel after suffering a PCL strain during week five, while Fremantle's Mikayla Morrison is ready to play after an ACL injury.

The Western Bulldogs' Jorga Borg will miss the rest of the 2024 season after tearing her ACL during week five, while West Coast's Emily Elkington has been ruled out of the remainder of the season after suffering multiple concussions.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tamara Henry Shoulder Test Eloise Jones Achilles Season Brooke Smith Collarbone 7-9 weeks Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shanae Davison Fractured wrist 1 week Orla O'Dwyer Shoulder 3 weeks Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tarni Brown Ankle Test Erone Fitzpatrick ACL Inactive Maddy Guerin Ankle Test Abbie McKay Adductor 1-2 weeks Taylor Ortlepp Concussion TBC Kerryn Peterson Shoulder 3-4 weeks Tahlia Read Hip Test Amelia Velardo Shin 2-3 weeks Brooke Vickers Hamstring TBA Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brittany Bonnici Shoulder Test Lauren Butler Hamstring Test Grace Campbell Hip 1 week Brianna Davey Concussion Test Imogen Evans Hamstring Test Kalinda Howarth ACL 5-7 weeks Mikayla Hyde Foot 4-6 weeks Selena Karlson Shin 1-2 weeks Annie Lee Knee Season Nell Morris-Dalton Back Inactive Amber Schutte Concussion Test Aishling Sheridan Personal Inactive Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brooke Brown Calf 2 weeks Emily Gough Calf 1 week Bonnie Toogood MCL 1 week Sophie Van De Heuvel Knee Season Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Bowers Pregnancy Inactive Dana East Concussion 1 week Jae Flynn Concussion 1 week Serena Gibbs Knee Test Ange Stannett ACL Season Tara Stribley Ankle 1 week Aine Tighe Knee Season Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Olivia Fuller Work Inactive Amy McDonald Hamstring 3-5 weeks Lilly Pearce ACL Season Chloe Scheer Toe TBC Kate Surman Concussion TBC Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elise Barwick Broken nose 1 week Alana Gee ACL Season Sienna McMullen ACL Inactive Viv Saad Achilles Season Claudia Whitfort Concussion 1 week Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicola Barr Hamstring Season Chloe Dalton Back Season Indigo Linde Calf 3 weeks Cambridge McCormick Ankle 4-6 weeks Aliesha Newman Knee 1 week Daisy Walker ACL Season Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Casey Sherriff Ankle TBC Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley ACL Season Tayla Harris Shoulder Season Shelley Heath Shoulder Test Jacinta Hose ACL Season Aimee Mackin ACL Season Blaithin Mackin Calf 3 weeks Eliza McNamara Nose 1 week Paxy Paxman Foot 1 week Lauren Pearce Wrist 3 weeks Olivia Purcell Face 2-3 weeks Saraid Taylor Calf Test Eden Zanker Knee TBC Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylah Gatt Illness Test Emma Kearney Hamstring 6 weeks Kate Shierlaw Elbow 1 week Georgia Stubs Ankle Season Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Janelle Cuthbertson ACL Season Hannah Dunn Pregnancy Inactive Georgie Jaques ACL TBA Kirsty Lamb Concussion Test Indy Tahau ACL Inactive Lauren Young ACL Inactive Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Katie Brennan Ankle Test Imogen Brown Ankle Test Katelyn Cox Knee Season Shelby Knoll ACL Inactive Montana McKinnon ACL Season Maddie Shevlin Ankle Test Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN J'Noemi Anderson Hamstring Test Steph Chiocci ACL 6-8 weeks Nat Exon Ribs 3-4 weeks Caitlin Matthews Knee 6 weeks Rebecca Ott Tibia 4-5 weeks Georgia Patrikios Foot 6 weeks Beth Pinchin Knee Season Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Montana Ham Foot Test Chloe Molloy ACL Season Ally Morphett Foot Season Alana Woodward Knee TBC Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jaide Britton Concussion Test Emily Elkington Concussion Season Amy Franklin Finger 2-3 weeks Sasha Goranova Hamstring Test Jess Hosking Quad 1-2 weeks Annabel Johnson ACL Season Kayley Kavanagh ACL Season Sophie McDonald Concussion TBC Courtney Rowley ACL TBC Matilda Sergeant Knee Season Updated: October 1, 2024