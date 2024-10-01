BRISBANE winger Orla O'Dwyer will miss the next three weeks after dislocating her shoulder during week five.
It's season over for Essendon's Sophie Van De Heuvel after suffering a PCL strain during week five, while Fremantle's Mikayla Morrison is ready to play after an ACL injury.
The Western Bulldogs' Jorga Borg will miss the rest of the 2024 season after tearing her ACL during week five, while West Coast's Emily Elkington has been ruled out of the remainder of the season after suffering multiple concussions.
Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.
This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Najwa Allen
|
Hamstring
|
1-2 weeks
|
Tamara Henry
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Eloise Jones
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Brooke Smith
|
Collarbone
|
7-9 weeks
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Shanae Davison
|
Fractured wrist
|
1 week
|
Orla O'Dwyer
|
Shoulder
|
3 weeks
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Tarni Brown
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Erone Fitzpatrick
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Maddy Guerin
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Abbie McKay
|
Adductor
|
1-2 weeks
|
Taylor Ortlepp
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Kerryn Peterson
|
Shoulder
|
3-4 weeks
|
Tahlia Read
|
Hip
|
Test
|
Amelia Velardo
|
Shin
|
2-3 weeks
|
Brooke Vickers
|
Hamstring
|
TBA
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Brittany Bonnici
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Lauren Butler
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Grace Campbell
|
Hip
|
1 week
|
Brianna Davey
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Imogen Evans
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
5-7 weeks
|
Mikayla Hyde
|
Foot
|
4-6 weeks
|
Selena Karlson
|
Shin
|
1-2 weeks
|
Annie Lee
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Nell Morris-Dalton
|
Back
|
Inactive
|
Amber Schutte
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Aishling Sheridan
|
Personal
|
Inactive
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Brooke Brown
|
Calf
|
2 weeks
|
Emily Gough
|
Calf
|
1 week
|
Bonnie Toogood
|
MCL
|
1 week
|
Sophie Van De Heuvel
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Dana East
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Jae Flynn
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Serena Gibbs
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Ange Stannett
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Tara Stribley
|
Ankle
|
1 week
|
Aine Tighe
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Olivia Fuller
|
Work
|
Inactive
|Amy McDonald
|
Hamstring
|
3-5 weeks
|Lilly Pearce
|
ACL
|
Season
|Chloe Scheer
|
Toe
|
TBC
|Kate Surman
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Elise Barwick
|
Broken nose
|
1 week
|
Alana Gee
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sienna McMullen
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Viv Saad
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Claudia Whitfort
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Nicola Barr
|
Hamstring
|
Season
|
Chloe Dalton
|
Back
|
Season
|
Indigo Linde
|
Calf
|
3 weeks
|
Cambridge McCormick
|
Ankle
|
4-6 weeks
|
Aliesha Newman
|
Knee
|
1 week
|
Daisy Walker
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Casey Sherriff
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Grace Beasley
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Tayla Harris
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|
Shelley Heath
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Jacinta Hose
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Aimee Mackin
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Blaithin Mackin
|
Calf
|
3 weeks
|
Eliza McNamara
|
Nose
|
1 week
|
Paxy Paxman
|
Foot
|
1 week
|
Lauren Pearce
|
Wrist
|
3 weeks
|
Olivia Purcell
|
Face
|
2-3 weeks
|
Saraid Taylor
|Calf
|
Test
|
Eden Zanker
|Knee
|
TBC
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Taylah Gatt
|
Illness
|
Test
|
Emma Kearney
|
Hamstring
|
6 weeks
|
Kate Shierlaw
|
Elbow
|
1 week
|
Georgia Stubs
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Hannah Dunn
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
TBA
|
Kirsty Lamb
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Lauren Young
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Katie Brennan
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Imogen Brown
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Katelyn Cox
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Montana McKinnon
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Maddie Shevlin
|
Ankle
|
Test
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
J'Noemi Anderson
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Steph Chiocci
|
ACL
|
6-8 weeks
|
Nat Exon
|
Ribs
|
3-4 weeks
|
Caitlin Matthews
|
Knee
|
6 weeks
|
Rebecca Ott
|
Tibia
|
4-5 weeks
|
Georgia Patrikios
|
Foot
|
6 weeks
|
Beth Pinchin
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Montana Ham
|
Foot
|
Test
|
Chloe Molloy
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ally Morphett
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Alana Woodward
|
Knee
|TBC
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jaide Britton
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Emily Elkington
|
Concussion
|
Season
|
Amy Franklin
|
Finger
|
2-3 weeks
|
Sasha Goranova
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Jess Hosking
|
Quad
|
1-2 weeks
|
Annabel Johnson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Kayley Kavanagh
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sophie McDonald
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Courtney Rowley
|
ACL
|
TBC
|
Matilda Sergeant
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Ellie Blackburn
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Jorga Borg
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Keely Coyne
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Mua Laloifi
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Elizabeth Snell
|
Ankle
|
Test
|Updated: October 1, 2024