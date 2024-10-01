AFLW injury list, W6. Picture: AFL Media

BRISBANE winger Orla O'Dwyer will miss the next three weeks after dislocating her shoulder during week five.

It's season over for Essendon's Sophie Van De Heuvel after suffering a PCL strain during week five, while Fremantle's Mikayla Morrison is ready to play after an ACL injury.

The Western Bulldogs' Jorga Borg will miss the rest of the 2024 season after tearing her ACL during week five, while West Coast's Emily Elkington has been ruled out of the remainder of the season after suffering multiple concussions.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Najwa Allen

Hamstring

1-2 weeks

Tamara Henry

Shoulder

Test

Eloise Jones

Achilles

Season

Brooke Smith

Collarbone

7-9 weeks
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Shanae Davison

Fractured wrist

1 week

Orla O'Dwyer

Shoulder

3 weeks
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Tarni Brown

Ankle

Test

Erone Fitzpatrick

ACL

Inactive

Maddy Guerin

Ankle

Test

Abbie McKay

Adductor

1-2 weeks

Taylor Ortlepp

Concussion

TBC

Kerryn Peterson

Shoulder

3-4 weeks

Tahlia Read

Hip

Test

Amelia Velardo

Shin

2-3 weeks

Brooke Vickers

Hamstring

TBA
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Brittany Bonnici

Shoulder

Test

Lauren Butler

Hamstring

Test

Grace Campbell

Hip

1 week

Brianna Davey

Concussion

Test

Imogen Evans

Hamstring

Test

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

5-7 weeks

Mikayla Hyde

Foot

4-6 weeks

Selena Karlson

Shin

1-2 weeks

Annie Lee

Knee

Season

Nell Morris-Dalton

Back

Inactive

Amber Schutte

Concussion

Test

Aishling Sheridan

Personal

Inactive
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Brooke Brown

Calf

2 weeks

Emily Gough

Calf

1 week

Bonnie Toogood

MCL

1 week

Sophie Van De Heuvel

Knee

Season
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Bowers

Pregnancy

Inactive

Dana East

Concussion

1 week

Jae Flynn

Concussion

1 week

Serena Gibbs 

Knee

Test

Ange Stannett 

ACL

Season

Tara Stribley

Ankle

1 week

Aine Tighe

Knee

Season
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Olivia Fuller

Work

Inactive
Amy McDonald

Hamstring

3-5 weeks
Lilly Pearce

ACL

Season
Chloe Scheer

Toe

TBC
Kate Surman

Concussion

TBC
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Elise Barwick

Broken nose

1 week

Alana Gee

ACL

Season

Sienna McMullen

ACL

Inactive

Viv Saad

Achilles

Season

Claudia Whitfort

Concussion

1 week
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Nicola Barr

Hamstring

Season

Chloe Dalton

Back

Season

Indigo Linde

Calf

3 weeks

Cambridge McCormick

Ankle

4-6 weeks

Aliesha Newman

Knee

1 week

Daisy Walker

ACL

Season
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Casey Sherriff

Ankle

TBC
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Grace Beasley

ACL

Season

Tayla Harris

Shoulder

Season

Shelley Heath

Shoulder

Test

Jacinta Hose

ACL

Season

Aimee Mackin

ACL

Season

Blaithin Mackin

Calf

3 weeks

Eliza McNamara

Nose

1 week

Paxy Paxman

Foot

1 week

Lauren Pearce

Wrist

3 weeks

Olivia Purcell

Face

2-3 weeks

Saraid Taylor

 Calf

Test

Eden Zanker

 Knee

TBC
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Taylah Gatt

Illness

Test

Emma Kearney

Hamstring

6 weeks

Kate Shierlaw

Elbow

1 week

Georgia Stubs

Ankle

Season
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

ACL

Season

Hannah Dunn

Pregnancy

Inactive

Georgie Jaques

ACL

TBA

Kirsty Lamb

Concussion

Test

Indy Tahau

ACL

Inactive

Lauren Young

ACL

Inactive
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Katie Brennan

Ankle

Test

Imogen Brown

Ankle

Test

Katelyn Cox

Knee

Season

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Inactive

Montana McKinnon

ACL

Season

Maddie Shevlin

Ankle

Test
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

J'Noemi Anderson

Hamstring

Test

Steph Chiocci

ACL

6-8 weeks

Nat Exon

Ribs

3-4 weeks

Caitlin Matthews

Knee

6 weeks

Rebecca Ott

Tibia

4-5 weeks

Georgia Patrikios

Foot

6 weeks

Beth Pinchin

Knee

Season
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Montana Ham

Foot

Test

Chloe Molloy

ACL

Season

Ally Morphett

Foot

Season

Alana Woodward

Knee

 TBC
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jaide Britton

Concussion

Test

Emily Elkington

Concussion

Season

Amy Franklin

Finger

2-3 weeks

Sasha Goranova

Hamstring

Test

Jess Hosking

Quad

1-2 weeks

Annabel Johnson

ACL

Season

Kayley Kavanagh

ACL

Season

Sophie McDonald

Concussion

TBC

Courtney Rowley

ACL

TBC

Matilda Sergeant

Knee

Season
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Ellie Blackburn

Foot

Season

Jorga Borg

ACL

Season

Keely Coyne

ACL

Season

Mua Laloifi

ACL

Season

Elizabeth Snell

Ankle

Test
Updated: October 1, 2024