Bryde O'Rourke, pictured ahead of her debut game with sister Ireland, mother Marge and father (and former Cats player) Ray O'Rourke, at GMHBA Stadium on October 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG hosts Fremantle on Tuesday night in the opening match of AFLW week six.

The Cats are in a dire position, desperately wanting to return to finals, but sitting with just one win to their name after five matches.

Last week they became the highest scoring losing team in AFLW history, following on from a 69-point win the match prior, proving that they have rediscovered their ability to score in recent weeks.

That scoring power has come through neat outside ball use and several avenues to goal, something they will need to engage once more if they are to challenge an up-and-about Fremantle side.

The Dockers got a win over the Saints last week thanks to an ability to shut down a want to run and carry, and that is something they'll need to bring into Tuesday's clash with the Cats.

This year the Dockers have found a better balance between contested, and uncontested possession, which has allowed them more method and control when moving the ball forward.

The addition of Aisling McCarthy around the contest, and Ash Brazill in defence, has worked wonders for the club, with the duo adding not only calm heads around the ball, but that ability to move the ball effectively in space.