The teams are in for Wednesday's week six AFLW matches

Claudia Whitfort, Aimee Whelan, Bridie Hipwell. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has swung the axe after last week’s shock loss to the Western Bulldogs, with four players dropped for Wednesday night’s clash against Essendon alongside the injured Ally Morphett.

All-Australian ruck Morphett has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, with Giselle Davies coming into this week’s side as ruck cover. Maddy Collier, Brenna Tarrant, Brooke Lochland and Bella Smith have also come into the side, replacing omitted quartet Hayley Bullas, Paige Sheppard, Eliza Vale and Aimee Whelan.

Winless Gold Coast has been dealt a blow with star midfielder Claudia Whitfort to miss Wednesday’s date with Hawthorn through concussion, with Elise Barwick also out with a nose injury. Cara McCrossan has been omitted, with Jordan Membrey, Ella Smith and debutant Taya Oliver named in their places.

The Hawks will be boosted by the return of young gun Bridie Hipwell, who returns after missing last match with a lower leg injury, while Jess Vukic also returns. Kristy Stratton has been managed and Lou Stephenson dropped.

The Bombers meanwhile will be without half-back Sophie Van De Heuvel who will miss through injury, while Chloe Adams has been recalled.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, 5.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: B.Hipwell, J.Vukic

Out: K.Stratton (managed), L.Stephenson (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: T.Oliver, E.Smith, J.Membrey

Out: E.Barwick (injured), C.Whitfort (injured), C.McCrossan (omitted)

Essendon v Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: C.Adams

Out: S.Van De Heuvel (injured)

SYDNEY

In: M.Collier, B.Tarrant, B.Lochland, B.Smith, G.Davies

Out: H.Bullas (omitted), A.Morphett (foot), P.Sheppard (omitted), E.Vale (omitted), A.Whelan (omitted)