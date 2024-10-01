Ally Morphett in action during Sydney's clash with St Kilda in NAB AFLW round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL-AUSTRALIAN ruck Ally Morphett has been ruled out for the season with a fractured foot.

As previously reported by AFL.com.au, Morphett had been managing a stress spot in the same foot, spending a fortnight on the sidelines to partially off-load the area.

But Morphett's foot was accidentally trodden on in Friday night's match against the Western Bulldogs, the tall leaving the ground in tears, and scans have since confirmed a fracture.

"Ally has worked incredibly hard to get herself back to optimum fitness this year, to see her go down like this is really disappointing for her," Sydney coach Scott Gowans said.

"We were confident that through a reduced pre-season load and ongoing management she could play the majority of the season, but as we all know accidents happen in footy.

"Ally is still young and has a lot of footy left to play. The priority now is to get her body back to being fully fit so she can compete in the 2025 season and beyond.

"She will still play an important role for us on the sidelines supporting the team, and the club will get around her as she undergoes surgery and rehabilitation."

It's a big blow for the relatively inexperienced Swans, who relied heavily on their top tier in their sudden jump up the ladder last season.

Co-captain Chloe Molloy has been sidelined for the year with a torn ACL, while former No.1 pick Montana Ham was managed in last week's shock loss to the Dogs.

Recruit Giselle Davies and Lexi Hamilton will be relied upon to carry the ruck load for the rest of the year.