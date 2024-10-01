WITH 12 big games on the cards for AFLW six weeks, tipping is hard work.
Luckily, AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner
Sarah Olle is in first place on the leaderboard thanks to some tidy tipping in week five.
Dylan Bolch has boldly tipped Port Adelaide over Fremantle, while Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne has split our experts.
Tips for the final three matches of the week will be updated after those teams play their first match of footy for the week
SARAH OLLE
Geelong - seven points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Melbourne
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Richmond
West Coast
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 36
Cumulative margin difference: 48
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong - 10 points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Richmond
West Coast
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 36
Cumulative margin difference: 64
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - three points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Melbourne
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Richmond
West Coast
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 35
Cumulative margin difference: 55
GEMMA BASTIANI
Fremantle - three points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Richmond
West Coast
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 33
Cumulative margin difference: 34
SARAH BLACK
Fremantle - seven points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Richmond
West Coast
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 33
Cumulative margin difference: 37
LUCY WATKIN
Fremantle - 22 points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Richmond
West Coast
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 33
Cumulative margin difference: 58
DYLAN BOLCH
Geelong - 11 points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Melbourne
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 32
Cumulative margin difference: 72
BONNIE TOOGOOD
Geelong - 27 points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Melbourne
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Richmond
West Coast
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 31
Cumulative margin difference: 56
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Fremantle - three points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Richmond
West Coast
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 31
Cumulative margin difference: 69
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Geelong - 12 points
Hawthorn
Essendon
Melbourne
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Richmond
West Coast
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 29
Cumulative margin difference: 38
TOTALS
Geelong 6-4 Fremantle
Hawthorn 10-0 Gold Coast
Essendon 10-0 Sydney
Melbourne 5-5 Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide 10-0 St Kilda
North Melbourne 10-0 Western Bulldogs
Richmond 10-0 Collingwood
West Coast 9-1 Port Adelaide
Carlton 0-10 Brisbane
Gold Coast 0-0 Essendon
Sydney 0-0 Geelong
Fremantle 0-0 Hawthorn