WITH 12 big games on the cards for AFLW six weeks, tipping is hard work.

Sarah Olle is in first place on the leaderboard thanks to some tidy tipping in week five.

Dylan Bolch has boldly tipped Port Adelaide over Fremantle, while Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne has split our experts.

Tips for the final three matches of the week will be updated after those teams play their first match of footy for the week

SARAH OLLE

Geelong - seven points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Melbourne

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Richmond

West Coast

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 36

Cumulative margin difference: 48

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 10 points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Richmond

West Coast

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 36

Cumulative margin difference: 64

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - three points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Melbourne

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Richmond

West Coast

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 35

Cumulative margin difference: 55

GEMMA BASTIANI

Fremantle - three points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Richmond

West Coast

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 33

Cumulative margin difference: 34

SARAH BLACK



Fremantle - seven points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Richmond

West Coast

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 33

Cumulative margin difference: 37

LUCY WATKIN

Fremantle - 22 points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Richmond

West Coast

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 33

Cumulative margin difference: 58

DYLAN BOLCH

Geelong - 11 points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Melbourne

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 32

Cumulative margin difference: 72

BONNIE TOOGOOD

Geelong - 27 points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Melbourne

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Richmond

West Coast

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 31

Cumulative margin difference: 56

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - three points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Richmond

West Coast

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 31

Cumulative margin difference: 69

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Geelong - 12 points

Hawthorn

Essendon

Melbourne

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Richmond

West Coast

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 29

Cumulative margin difference: 38

TOTALS

Geelong 6-4 Fremantle

Hawthorn 10-0 Gold Coast

Essendon 10-0 Sydney

Melbourne 5-5 Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide 10-0 St Kilda

North Melbourne 10-0 Western Bulldogs

Richmond 10-0 Collingwood

West Coast 9-1 Port Adelaide

Carlton 0-10 Brisbane

Gold Coast 0-0 Essendon

Sydney 0-0 Geelong

Fremantle 0-0 Hawthorn