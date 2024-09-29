Liam Baker gets a handball away in Richmond's game against North Melbourne in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND premiership duo Liam Baker and Jack Graham will both land at West Coast, after the club appointed former Tigers assistant Andrew McQualter as the Eagles' new senior coach on Monday.

Baker has requested West Coast as his preferred new home, having also drawn interest from Fremantle, while Graham will journey to Western Australia later this week where he's expected to take up the Eagles' free agency offer.

Both have a very close relationship with McQualter from their time together at Richmond, with the new West Coast coach spending a decade at Punt Road as an assistant before crossing to Melbourne last year.

McQualter was part of the Tigers coaching group that claimed flags in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

West Coast is expected to table pick No.13 – which it is expected to receive from Hawthorn as part of Tom Barrass' move – in an effort to land Baker, who had already told Richmond of his intentions to go home.

The Eagles will land Graham on a four-year deal and won't have to part with anything to secure the dual premiership midfielder, who can leave Punt Road as an unrestricted free agent.

With Baker and Graham making their desires known, attention will now turn to fellow Tiger Shai Bolton, who has also expressed his desire to return to Western Australia.

The 25-year-old, who is contracted until the end of 2028, has not made it clear publicly if he would prefer to also join McQualter at the Eagles or instead head to Fremantle.

The Dockers have three first-round picks at their disposal to help get the Bolton deal done, although they'll also be looking to take some high picks into next year in the hopes of landing Sydney star Chad Warner.

The Tigers will also work with Gold Coast on a potential move for Daniel Rioli, the contracted premiership player who has requested a trade to the Suns.

