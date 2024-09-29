Take a look at your club's draft picks heading into October

A general view during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY will head into the 2024 Continental Tyres Trade period with two picks at the end of the first round, while Fremantle will have three first-round picks as the Dockers prepare for a busy October.

Saturday's Grand Final has locked in the final draft order heading into the start of the player exchange period on Friday, with the Swans holding pick 17 after their heavy loss at the MCG to Brisbane, which holds pick 18. The Swans also have pick 19, which they received from North Melbourne last year.

Fremantle will be a team to watch in October, with the Dockers holding picks 9, 10 and 16 as they target the likes of Richmond pair Shai Bolton and Liam Baker.

Gold Coast also has three first-round picks - 6, 12 and 20 - as they look to bring in Daniel Rioli and John Noble during the trade period.

The draft order could still change before the trade period begins on October 7, with free agency compensation picks yet to be decided by the AFL.

The likes of Josh Battle, Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming are among the free agents expected to find a new home in October, which would trigger compensation for their current clubs.

The Free Agency window runs from October 4-11, with the trade period to start on October 7 and finish on October 16.

The 2024 Telstra AFL Draft will be held on November 20-21.

Your club's draft picks as of September 29, 2024

Adelaide: 4, 25, 42, 60

Brisbane: 18, 56, 69

Carlton: 11, 31, 62, 65, 68

Collingwood: 33, 48, 51

Essendon: 8, 28

Fremantle: 9, 10, 16, 27, 63

Geelong: 15, 35, 53, 71

Gold Coast: 6, 12, 20, 26, 38, 46, 74

Greater Western Sydney: 14, 34, 49, 52, 70

Hawthorn: 13, 30, 67, 73

Melbourne: 5, 37, 45, 50, 61

North Melbourne: 2, 22, 40, 58, 64

Port Adelaide: 36, 54

Richmond: 1, 21, 29, 39, 41, 47, 57, 66, 72

St Kilda: 7, 24, 43

Sydney: 17, 19, 55

West Coast: 3, 23, 59

Western Bulldogs: 32, 44

Indicative Draft Order as of September 29, 2024

2025 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

2024 Draft Value Index

Round One Round Two Round Three Round Four Round Five Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts 1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9 2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. - 3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182 75. - 4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170 76. - 5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158 77. - 6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146 78. - 7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135 79. - 8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123 80. - 9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112 81. - 10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101 82. - 11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90 83 - 12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80 13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69 14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59 15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49 16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39 17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29 18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19

2025 Draft Value Index