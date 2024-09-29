SYDNEY will head into the 2024 Continental Tyres Trade period with two picks at the end of the first round, while Fremantle will have three first-round picks as the Dockers prepare for a busy October.
Saturday's Grand Final has locked in the final draft order heading into the start of the player exchange period on Friday, with the Swans holding pick 17 after their heavy loss at the MCG to Brisbane, which holds pick 18. The Swans also have pick 19, which they received from North Melbourne last year.
Fremantle will be a team to watch in October, with the Dockers holding picks 9, 10 and 16 as they target the likes of Richmond pair Shai Bolton and Liam Baker.
Gold Coast also has three first-round picks - 6, 12 and 20 - as they look to bring in Daniel Rioli and John Noble during the trade period.
The draft order could still change before the trade period begins on October 7, with free agency compensation picks yet to be decided by the AFL.
The likes of Josh Battle, Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming are among the free agents expected to find a new home in October, which would trigger compensation for their current clubs.
The Free Agency window runs from October 4-11, with the trade period to start on October 7 and finish on October 16.
The 2024 Telstra AFL Draft will be held on November 20-21.
Your club's draft picks as of September 29, 2024
Adelaide: 4, 25, 42, 60
Brisbane: 18, 56, 69
Carlton: 11, 31, 62, 65, 68
Collingwood: 33, 48, 51
Essendon: 8, 28
Fremantle: 9, 10, 16, 27, 63
Geelong: 15, 35, 53, 71
Gold Coast: 6, 12, 20, 26, 38, 46, 74
Greater Western Sydney: 14, 34, 49, 52, 70
Hawthorn: 13, 30, 67, 73
Melbourne: 5, 37, 45, 50, 61
North Melbourne: 2, 22, 40, 58, 64
Port Adelaide: 36, 54
Richmond: 1, 21, 29, 39, 41, 47, 57, 66, 72
St Kilda: 7, 24, 43
Sydney: 17, 19, 55
West Coast: 3, 23, 59
Western Bulldogs: 32, 44
Indicative Draft Order as of September 29, 2024
ROUND ONE
|1
|Richmond
|2
|North Melbourne
|3
|West Coast
|4
|Adelaide
|5
|Melbourne
|6
|Gold Coast
|7
|St Kilda
|8
|Essendon
|9
|Fremantle
|10
|Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)
|11
|Carlton
|12
|Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|13
|Hawthorn
|14
|Greater Western Sydney
|15
|Geelong
|16
|Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide)
|17
|Sydney
|18
|Brisbane
|19
|Sydney (North Melbourne assistance package selection)
|20
|Gold Coast (North Melbourne assistance package selection)
ROUND TWO
|21
|Richmond
|22
|North Melbourne
|23
|West Coast
|24
|St Kilda (tied to Adelaide)
|25
|Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)
|26
|Gold Coast
|27
|Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
|28
|Essendon
|29
|Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
|30
|Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)
|31
|Carlton
|32
|Western Bulldogs
|33
|Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
|34
|Greater Western Sydney
|35
|Geelong
|36
|Port Adelaide
|37
|Melbourne (tied to Sydney)
|38
|Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
ROUND THREE
|39
|Richmond
|40
|North Melbourne
|41
|Richmond (tied to West Coast)
|42
|Adelaide
|43
|St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)
|44
|Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)
|45
|Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
|46
|Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)
|47
|Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
|48
|Collingwood
|49
|Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton)
|50
|Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|51
|Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
|52
|Greater Western Sydney
|53
|Geelong
|54
|Port Adelaide
|55
|Sydney
|56
|Brisbane
ROUND FOUR
|57
|Richmond
|58
|North Melbourne
|59
|West Coast
|60
|Adelaide
|61
|Melbourne
|62
|Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)
|63
|Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
|64
|North Melbourne (tied to Essendon)
|65
|Carlton (tied to Fremantle)
|66
|Richmond (tied to Collingwood)
|67
|Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)
|68
|Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|69
|Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn)
|70
|Greater Western Sydney
|71
|Geelong
|72
|Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide)
|73
|Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)
|74
|Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
2025 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED
|IN
|OUT
|Adelaide
|Brisbane
|Carlton
|Collingwood
|Essendon
|Fremantle
|Geelong
|Gold Coast
|GWS Giants
|Hawthorn
|Melbourne
|North Melbourne
|Port Adelaide
|Richmond
|St Kilda
|Sydney
|West Coast
|Western Bulldogs
2024 Draft Value Index
|Round One
|Round Two
|Round Three
|Round Four
|Round Five
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|75. -
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|76. -
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|77. -
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|78. -
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|79. -
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|80. -
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|81. -
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|82. -
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|83 -
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19
2025 Draft Value Index
|Round One
|Round Two
|Round Three
|Round Four
|Round Five
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 796
|37. 297
|55. -
|73. -
|2. 2481
|20. 757
|38. 277
|56. -
|74. -
|3. 2178
|21. 721
|39. 257
|57. -
|4. 1962
|22. 686
|40. 238
|58. -
|5. 1795
|23. 653
|41. 220
|59. -
|6. 1659
|24. 621
|42. 202
|60. -
|7. 1543
|25. 590
|43. 184
|61. -
|8. 1443
|26. 561
|44. 167
|62. -
|9. 1355
|27. 533
|45. 150
|63. -
|10. 1276
|28. 505
|46. 134
|64. -
|11. 1205
|29. 479
|47. 118
|65. -
|12. 1140
|30. 454
|48. 102
|66. -
|13. 1080
|31. 429
|49. 86
|67. -
|14. 1024
|32. 405
|50. 71
|68. -
|15. 973
|33. 382
|51. 57
|69. -
|16. 924
|34. 360
|52. 42
|70. -
|17. 879
|35. 338
|53. 28
|71. -
|18. 836
|36. 317
|54. 14
|72. -