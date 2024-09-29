A general view during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY will head into the 2024 Continental Tyres Trade period with two picks at the end of the first round, while Fremantle will have three first-round picks as the Dockers prepare for a busy October.

Saturday's Grand Final has locked in the final draft order heading into the start of the player exchange period on Friday, with the Swans holding pick 17 after their heavy loss at the MCG to Brisbane, which holds pick 18. The Swans also have pick 19, which they received from North Melbourne last year.

Fremantle will be a team to watch in October, with the Dockers holding picks 9, 10 and 16 as they target the likes of Richmond pair Shai Bolton and Liam Baker.

Gold Coast also has three first-round picks - 6, 12 and 20 - as they look to bring in Daniel Rioli and John Noble during the trade period.

The draft order could still change before the trade period begins on October 7, with free agency compensation picks yet to be decided by the AFL.

The likes of Josh Battle, Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming are among the free agents expected to find a new home in October, which would trigger compensation for their current clubs.

The Free Agency window runs from October 4-11, with the trade period to start on October 7 and finish on October 16.

The 2024 Telstra AFL Draft will be held on November 20-21.

Your club's draft picks as of September 29, 2024

Adelaide: 4, 25, 42, 60
Brisbane: 18, 56, 69
Carlton: 11, 31, 62, 65, 68
Collingwood: 33, 48, 51
Essendon: 8, 28
Fremantle: 9, 10, 16, 27, 63
Geelong: 15, 35, 53, 71
Gold Coast: 6, 12, 20, 26, 38, 46, 74
Greater Western Sydney: 14, 34, 49, 52, 70
Hawthorn: 13, 30, 67, 73
Melbourne: 5, 37, 45, 50, 61
North Melbourne: 2, 22, 40, 58, 64
Port Adelaide: 36, 54
Richmond: 1, 21, 29, 39, 41, 47, 57, 66, 72
St Kilda: 7, 24, 43
Sydney: 17, 19, 55
West Coast: 3, 23, 59
Western Bulldogs: 32, 44

Indicative Draft Order as of September 29, 2024

ROUND ONE
1 Richmond
2 North Melbourne
3 West Coast
4 Adelaide
5 Melbourne 
6 Gold Coast
7 St Kilda
8 Essendon
9 Fremantle
10 Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)
11 Carlton
12 Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs)
13 Hawthorn
14 Greater Western Sydney
15 Geelong
16 Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide)
17 Sydney
18 Brisbane
19 Sydney (North Melbourne assistance package selection)
20  Gold Coast (North Melbourne assistance package selection)

ROUND TWO
21 Richmond
22 North Melbourne
23 West Coast
24 St Kilda (tied to Adelaide)
25 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)
26 Gold Coast
27 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
28 Essendon
29 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
30 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)
31 Carlton
32 Western Bulldogs
33 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
34 Greater Western Sydney
35 Geelong
36 Port Adelaide
37 Melbourne (tied to Sydney)
38 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)

ROUND THREE
39 Richmond
40 North Melbourne
41 Richmond (tied to West Coast)
42 Adelaide
43 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)
44 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)
45 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
46 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)
47 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
48 Collingwood
49 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton)
50 Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)
51 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
52 Greater Western Sydney
53 Geelong
54 Port Adelaide
55 Sydney
56 Brisbane

ROUND FOUR
57 Richmond
58 North Melbourne
59 West Coast
60 Adelaide
61 Melbourne
62 Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)
63 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
64 North Melbourne (tied to Essendon)
65 Carlton (tied to Fremantle)
66 Richmond (tied to Collingwood)
67 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)
68 Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)
69  Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn)
70 Greater Western Sydney
71 Geelong
72 Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide)
73 Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)
74 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)

 

2025 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

  IN OUT
Adelaide    
Brisbane    
Carlton    
Collingwood    
Essendon    
Fremantle    
Geelong    
Gold Coast    
GWS Giants    
Hawthorn    
Melbourne    
North Melbourne    
Port Adelaide    
Richmond    
St Kilda    
Sydney    
West Coast    
Western Bulldogs    

2024 Draft Value Index

Round One   Round Two Round Three Round Four Round Five
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182 75. -
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170 76. -
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158 77. -
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146 78. -
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135 79. -
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123 80. -
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112 81. -
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101 82. -
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90 83 -
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  

2025 Draft Value Index

Round One   Round Two Round Three Round Four Round Five
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 796 37. 297 55. - 73. -
2. 2481 20. 757 38. 277 56. - 74. -
3. 2178 21. 721 39. 257 57. -  
4. 1962 22. 686 40. 238 58. -  
5. 1795 23. 653 41. 220 59. -  
6. 1659 24. 621 42. 202 60. -  
7. 1543 25. 590 43. 184 61. -  
8. 1443 26. 561 44. 167 62. -  
9. 1355 27. 533 45. 150 63. -  
10. 1276 28. 505 46. 134 64. -  
11. 1205 29. 479 47. 118 65. -  
12. 1140 30. 454 48. 102 66. -  
13. 1080 31. 429 49. 86 67. -  
14. 1024 32. 405 50. 71 68. -  
15. 973 33. 382 51. 57 69. -  
16. 924 34. 360 52. 42 70. -  
17. 879 35. 338 53. 28 71. -  
18. 836 36. 317 54. 14 72. -  

 