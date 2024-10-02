Brisbane star Lachie Neale has avoided surgery on his foot after playing through duress late in the season

Lachie Neale at Brisbane's 2024 premiership celebrations at Brunswick St Oval, Fitzroy. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Neale does not require foot surgery after scans revealed the Brisbane co-captain tore his plantar fascia in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final win over Sydney.

Neale played the final 10 weeks of the season under duress, nursing a problem that forced him to miss training sessions and required painkilling injections before and during matches.

He was reduced to crawling around his house during the week, so severe was the pain.

However, after undergoing scans on Tuesday, the news was good for the two-time Brownlow medallist and the Lions.

"Following surgical review and further consultation with the club, it was confirmed surgery was not required and a conservative approach will be taken," a club statement said.

"The scan results were positive news for Neale and the Lions, given this injury is generally a 12-week return to play.

Learn More 09:16

"Neale's recovery will include four to six weeks of non-weight bearing and wearing a moonboot."

The 31-year-old midfielder is expected to be running when pre-season returns in late November, with progression to a full training load following the Christmas break.