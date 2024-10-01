After another Grand Final humiliation, the Swans must defy history if they are to return to the biggest stage again in 2025

Sydney players look dejected after their loss to Brisbane in the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ANOTHER belting on the last Saturday in September has left Sydney needing to rewrite history if it is to return to the Toyota AFL Grand Final next year.

For the second time in three years, the Swans were crushed in the decider, handed a 60-point thrashing by Brisbane at the MCG on Saturday.

Since 2000, no team which lost a Grand Final by 40-plus points has returned to the biggest stage the following year.

The Swans were, of course, the most recent of those, copping an 81-point belting at the hands of Geelong in 2022 before losing an elimination final the following year.

Sydney is the 12th side since 2000 to lose a Grand Final by 40-plus points.

None of the previous 11 have made a decider 12 months later and six have even missed September altogether.

Sydney, in 2015, went the furthest, losing a semi-final a year after its big loss to Hawthorn. Those Swans are the only side to get beyond the first week of finals the year after their Grand Final belting.

Just like two years ago, it is hard not to see the Swans, who were minor premiers in 2024, returning to a Grand Final in the near future.

In the likes of Errol Gulden (22), Logan McDonald (22), Braeden Campbell (22), Chad Warner (23), James Rowbottom (24) and Nick Blakey (24), the Swans have a group of the best young players in the competition.

Errol Gulden and Braeden Campbell look dejected after Sydney's Toyota AFL Grand Final loss to Brisbane on September 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

However, Dane Rampe, Robbie Fox, Jake Lloyd, Harry Cunningham and Brodie Grundy are all on the wrong side of 30, as is Taylor Adams, who was overlooked during the finals series, while Luke Parker could leave the club amid interest from North Melbourne.

Sydney will be tipped to challenge next year, such is the strength of their list and the form they showed this year. But it will need to prove recent history wrong if it wants to be there on Grand Final day again in 2025.

GF losses by 40+ points since 2000 – and how loser fared the next year

2022 – Sydney loses by 81 points

2023 – Loses elimination final

2021 – Western Bulldogs lose by 74 points

2022 – Loses elimination final

2019 – Greater Western Sydney loses by 89 points

2020 – Finishes 10th

2017 – Adelaide loses by 48 points

2018 – Finishes 12th

2015 – West Coast loses by 46 points

2016 – Loses elimination final

2014 – Sydney loses by 63 points

2015 – Loses semi-final

2010 – St Kilda loses by 56 points (Grand Final replay)

2011 – Loses elimination final

2007 – Port Adelaide loses by 119 points

2008 – Finishes 13th

2004 – Brisbane loses by 40 points

2005 – Finishes 11th

2003 – Collingwood loses by 50 points

2004 – Finishes 13th

2000 – Melbourne loses by 60 points

2001 – Finishes 11th