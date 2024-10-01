Daniel Rioli wins the 2024 Jack Dyer Medal, with fellow defender Nick Vlastuin and Toby Nankervis rounding out the top three

Daniel Rioli in action during the match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

DASHING Richmond defender Daniel Rioli has capped off his 2024 season with a maiden Jack Dyer Medal as the Tigers' best and fairest.

With Rioli a strong chance to join Gold Coast over the upcoming Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, the honour appears to have also put a full stop on the triple-premiership player's career at Punt Road.

Rioli – the only Richmond player to have taken to the field in all 23 matches this year, in an injury-riddled season at the club – won with 40 votes, ahead of fellow defender Nick Vlastuin (38), and skipper Toby Nankervis (36) in a tight count.

In a sign of how often the ball was found in defence in the 18th-placed season, yet another backman in Nathan Broad finished fourth, while wantaway Tigers Liam Baker and Shai Bolton tied for fifth.

It's likely three of the top six will not be at Richmond next year.

Shai Bolton and Jack Graham after the round 22 match between Richmond and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, August 11, 2024. picture: AFL Photos

Rioli had a sterling year, ranked first at the Tigers for disposals (averaging 23.3) and uncontested possessions; and third for rebound-50s, intercepts and metres gained.

Vlastuin, Nankervis and Broad all had career-high finishing positions in the count, as did seventh-placed small forward Rhyan Mansell and developing key back Ben Miller (ninth).

Last year's winner, Tim Taranto, did not finish in the top 10, playing 15 games this year due to injuries including a fractured wrist and concussion.

TOP 10

1. Daniel Rioli, 40 (23 games)

2. Nick Vlastuin, 38 (22)

3. Toby Nankervis, 36 (21)

4. Nathan Broad, 33 (22)

=5. Liam Baker, 30 (18)

=5. Shai Bolton, 30 (22)

7. Rhyan Mansell, 29 (21)

8. Jayden Short, 26 (22)

9. Ben Miller, 25 (21

10. Dion Prestia, 24 (13)

How the voting works: All players receive a rating between 0-5 from the match committee, after assessing each person's offensive, defensive and contest impacts on a game. Votes are not given if a player has produced what the match committee assesses as a "below average" performance.