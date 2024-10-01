FREMANTLE has recorded its fifth win of the season after defeating Geelong by 18 points at GMHBA Stadium on Tuesday night.
A dominant second half from experienced Dockers helped lead their side to the 6.9 (45) to 3.9 (27) victory on the Cats' home deck.
Former captain Hayley Miller (25 disposals, eight score involvements) lifted, as did recruit Aishling McCarthy (29 disposals, seven clearances) and stalwart Gabby O'Sullivan (19 disposals, two goals).
Inaccuracy in front of goals proved costly early for the Cats, with Geelong kicking six consecutive behinds to open the game.
Finally, eight minutes into the second term, Cats fan-favourite Aishling Moloney kicked the game's first after shaking off defender Ash Brazill.
From that moment on the game began to open up with four further goals scored before half-time.
Fremantle kicked three of the four, one each to Tunisha Kikoak, Miller and O'Sullivan, whilst Cats veteran Shelley Scott took an impressive overhead mark to score her first major for the game.
Despite having nine more scoring opportunities than its opponent in the first half, Geelong went into the main break holding a narrow one-point lead.
Fremantle came out firing at the start of the second half, kicking the first two of the second term.
Small forward Sarah Verrier kicked a superb dribble goal from the pocket, before a costly 50m penalty by Cats defender Anna-Rose Kennedy gifted O'Sullivan her second.
A Zali Friswell goal to start the final term gave the home side hope, but all was lost when the Dockers returned fire, sealing the game and making it four wins in a row for the Western Australians.
Cats eventful night
It was a rough night for Cats debutant Bryde O'Rourke whose first game was nearly over before it began. The father-daughter selection ran onto the ground to the cheers of the crowd, laid a huge tackle on the opposite wing, and then ran straight off. The 18-year-old injured her left shoulder, but much to the delight of Cats fans, returned to the ground. The tough defender tried to continue, but called it a night half way through the third quarter after playing in what seemed a fair amount of pain.
Mim too Strom for Cats rucks
Fremantle ruck Mim Strom continued her outstanding start to the season with a dominant performance against Geelong's talls. Strom had 42 hitouts, 14 disposals and four intercept possessions and will no doubt be in All-Australian contention at the halfway point of the season.
Up next
Both Geelong and Fremantle have two matches in week six, backing it up on Sunday afternoon. Geelong will fly to Sydney to take on the Swans at Henson Park, while Fremantle will head back to the west to play an in-form Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval.
GEELONG 0.4 2.7 2.8 3.9 (27)
FREMANTLE 0.0 3.0 5.6 6.9 (45)
GOALS
Geelong: A. Moloney, Scott, Friswell
Fremantle: O'Sullivan 2, Kikoak, Miller, Verrier, McCarthy
BEST
Geelong: Webster, Bowen, Prespakis, Friswell, Morrison
Fremantle: Strom, Miller, McCarthy, Lally, Newton
INJURIES
Geelong: O'Rourke (shoulder), Bragg (ribs)
Fremantle: Nil
Reports: Nil
Crowd: 2,033 at GMHBA Stadium