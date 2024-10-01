Fremantle proves too strong for Geelong with an 18-point win at GMHBA Stadium

Gabby O'Sullivan celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has recorded its fifth win of the season after defeating Geelong by 18 points at GMHBA Stadium on Tuesday night.

A dominant second half from experienced Dockers helped lead their side to the 6.9 (45) to 3.9 (27) victory on the Cats' home deck.

Former captain Hayley Miller (25 disposals, eight score involvements) lifted, as did recruit Aishling McCarthy (29 disposals, seven clearances) and stalwart Gabby O'Sullivan (19 disposals, two goals).

CATS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Inaccuracy in front of goals proved costly early for the Cats, with Geelong kicking six consecutive behinds to open the game.

Finally, eight minutes into the second term, Cats fan-favourite Aishling Moloney kicked the game's first after shaking off defender Ash Brazill.

From that moment on the game began to open up with four further goals scored before half-time.

Previous Next 10:54 AFLW full post-match, R6: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after week six’s match against Fremantle

03:03 AFLW full post-match, W6: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after week six’s match against Geelong

10:12 AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Cats and Dockers clash in round six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:19 AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Fremantle The Cats and Dockers clash in round six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:43 All’s well that ends Friswell Zali Friswell nearly makes a meal of it streaming into an open goal but manages to get off a crafty dribbler just in the nick of time

00:42 Verrier’s very sweet finish from the pocket Sarah Verrier delivers a quality goal from a tight angle as the Dockers start to get on top

00:34 Kikoak kickstarts her side to turn the tide Tunisha Kikoak lands a ripper while being swung in a tackle to finally get the Dockers going in the second term

00:45 Mighty Moloney finally gets her moment After landing three behinds to start the contest, Aishling Moloney is eventually rewarded for her persistence by snaring the opening goal

00:33 Cruel Cats blow as debutant hurts shoulder Geelong young gun Bryde O’Rourke has her first game brought to a premature end after injuring her shoulder in a tackle

Fremantle kicked three of the four, one each to Tunisha Kikoak, Miller and O'Sullivan, whilst Cats veteran Shelley Scott took an impressive overhead mark to score her first major for the game.

Despite having nine more scoring opportunities than its opponent in the first half, Geelong went into the main break holding a narrow one-point lead.

Learn More 04:19

Fremantle came out firing at the start of the second half, kicking the first two of the second term.

Small forward Sarah Verrier kicked a superb dribble goal from the pocket, before a costly 50m penalty by Cats defender Anna-Rose Kennedy gifted O'Sullivan her second.

Learn More 00:42

A Zali Friswell goal to start the final term gave the home side hope, but all was lost when the Dockers returned fire, sealing the game and making it four wins in a row for the Western Australians.

Learn More 00:43

Cats eventful night

It was a rough night for Cats debutant Bryde O'Rourke whose first game was nearly over before it began. The father-daughter selection ran onto the ground to the cheers of the crowd, laid a huge tackle on the opposite wing, and then ran straight off. The 18-year-old injured her left shoulder, but much to the delight of Cats fans, returned to the ground. The tough defender tried to continue, but called it a night half way through the third quarter after playing in what seemed a fair amount of pain.

Learn More 00:33

Mim too Strom for Cats rucks

Fremantle ruck Mim Strom continued her outstanding start to the season with a dominant performance against Geelong's talls. Strom had 42 hitouts, 14 disposals and four intercept possessions and will no doubt be in All-Australian contention at the halfway point of the season.

Up next

Both Geelong and Fremantle have two matches in week six, backing it up on Sunday afternoon. Geelong will fly to Sydney to take on the Swans at Henson Park, while Fremantle will head back to the west to play an in-form Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval.

GEELONG 0.4 2.7 2.8 3.9 (27)

FREMANTLE 0.0 3.0 5.6 6.9 (45)

GOALS

Geelong: A. Moloney, Scott, Friswell

Fremantle: O'Sullivan 2, Kikoak, Miller, Verrier, McCarthy

BEST

Geelong: Webster, Bowen, Prespakis, Friswell, Morrison

Fremantle: Strom, Miller, McCarthy, Lally, Newton

INJURIES

Geelong: O'Rourke (shoulder), Bragg (ribs)

Fremantle: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,033 at GMHBA Stadium