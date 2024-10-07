Jack Graham will be heading west after confirmation of his free agency move

Jack Graham during the round 24 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at the MCG, August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREE agent Jack Graham will move from Richmond to West Coast.

The Eagles' interest in Graham had been reported by AFL.com.au for some time, with the Tigers lifting their original contract offer to four years to try and keep hold of the 26-year-old.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

However, Graham has opted to move to the Eagles on a four-year deal.

Jack Graham will join West Coast as an unrestricted free agent. The dual premiership player informed Richmond of his decision this afternoon. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 7, 2024

As an unrestricted free agent, the Eagles are not required to trade for Graham, but his age, salary and the length of his contract will all be taken into account by the League when working out Richmond's draft compensation.

Graham played 130 games at the Tigers after being selected with pick 53 in the 2016 National Draft, debuting in round 22 the next year and famously kicking three goals in the 2017 Grand Final win against Adelaide, just his fifth senior match.

He missed the 2019 premiership after dislocating a shoulder in the preliminary final, and was replaced by Marlion Pickett in one of the most talked about selections in recent years.

More to come ...