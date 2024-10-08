After conceding 78 points against the Kangaroos in round one, Brisbane's has averaged just 22 points against in the six games since

Shannon Campbell tackles Tarni Brown during the match between Carlton and Brisbane at Ikon Park in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FOLLOWING its first round hiding from North Melbourne, Brisbane's stingy defence has led the way during a six-game winning streak that has the reigning premier right at the pointy end of the competition again.

The Lions conceded 78 points against the red-hot Kangaroos – the most they've given up in history – to cop a first-up reality check.

Since then, opponents have averaged just 22 points a game, with Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs having the most success with five goals.

Stalwart Shannon Campbell said the vaunted Lions defensive group had a chat following round one.

"We want to be stingy, and we don't want to let opponents walk all over us and that's unfortunately what happened against North Melbourne, they got a run on, and we weren't able to stem the flow," Campbell said on Tuesday morning.

"We came back as a defensive unit and said 'We don't want to be scored on multiple times in a row'.

"We want to win our one-on-ones and do our best to not let our opponents score on us."

With the midfield getting the better of their opponents most weeks, the back six have been able to tighten up.

Poppy Boltz and Jen Dunne look more assured during their second seasons in the key posts, while Campbell, captain Bre Koenen and vice-captain Nat Grider have all played at a high level.

Then there's been the added speed of Lily Postlethwaite and Jade Ellenger who have spent time at half-back in recent weeks depending on rotations and who's played on the wing.

Campbell said it was about getting back to basics.

"We went back to (winning) ground balls, making sure we're hard at the contest, locking the footy in, not letting them get a run at it, just making sure we could stem their flow and rebound from our side of things," she said.

Brisbane hosts Gold Coast in Saturday's QClash at Brighton Homes Arena, still needing to win its remaining four matches to lock up a double chance in the top four.