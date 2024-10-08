CHECK out what's happening at each AFLW match this week, plus a hot tip for grabbing a feed in the area.
St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, Tuesday, October 8, 7.15pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: Pop into the Hop Shop for a pre-game dinner and drink.
Pre-game: Face-painting, STK inflatables, food trucks (featuring an ice cream truck, Loukoumades, falafels, Slinky Spuds)
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, 'Grassroots Era' sprint
Three-quarter time: CMC 'Kick Your Investment Goals'
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Adelaide v Melbourne at Norwood Oval, Wednesday, October 9, 7.15pm ACDT
Sophie's local scoop: Head west down The Parade post-game towards Gelato Messina in Kent Town for a scoop (or three) of delicious ice-cream.
Pre-game: Kicking inflatable, virtual games, face-painters, Medibank Billboard, Crows Membership, RAA Marquee and handball target, Auskick, height chart, Crows arch, Crowmania Van, roaming colour crew and mascot, Glitter Bar, DJ, Rainbow Crows poster station, jumping castle, food pop ups, Rainbow Crows lap of honour
Quarter-time: Fan chat on boundary line
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, player interview, member giveaways with Claude the Crow
Three-quarter time: Goalpost challenge
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Alberton Oval, Thursday, October 10, 7.15pm ACDT
Sophie's local scoop: TBC
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval, Friday, October 11, 7.15pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: TBC
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Hawthorn v West Coast at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 1.05pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: TBC
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Richmond v Geelong at the Swinburne Centre, Saturday, October 12, 3.05pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: TBC
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday, October 12, 4.05pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: TBC
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Fremantle v Carlton at Fremantle Oval, Saturday, October 12, 3.15pm AWST
Sophie's local scoop: TBC
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
North Melbourne v Sydney at North Hobart Oval, October 13, 1.05pm AEDT
Player's pick: TBC
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
St Kilda v Melbourne at RSEA Park, Sunday, October 13, 3.05pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: TBC
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Henson Park, Sunday, October 13, 5.05pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: TBC
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone