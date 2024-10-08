The AFLW celebrates Pride Round this week, and with jumping castles, glitter bars and food trucks, there's sure to be something for everyone

Geelong players celebrate a win during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CHECK out what's happening at each AFLW match this week, plus a hot tip for grabbing a feed in the area.

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, Tuesday, October 8, 7.15pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: Pop into the Hop Shop for a pre-game dinner and drink.

Pre-game: Face-painting, STK inflatables, food trucks (featuring an ice cream truck, Loukoumades, falafels, Slinky Spuds)

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, 'Grassroots Era' sprint

Three-quarter time: CMC 'Kick Your Investment Goals'

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Adelaide v Melbourne at Norwood Oval, Wednesday, October 9, 7.15pm ACDT

Sophie's local scoop: Head west down The Parade post-game towards Gelato Messina in Kent Town for a scoop (or three) of delicious ice-cream.

Pre-game: Kicking inflatable, virtual games, face-painters, Medibank Billboard, Crows Membership, RAA Marquee and handball target, Auskick, height chart, Crows arch, Crowmania Van, roaming colour crew and mascot, Glitter Bar, DJ, Rainbow Crows poster station, jumping castle, food pop ups, Rainbow Crows lap of honour

Quarter-time: Fan chat on boundary line

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, player interview, member giveaways with Claude the Crow

Three-quarter time: Goalpost challenge

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Maddi Newman greets fans during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Alberton Oval, Thursday, October 10, 7.15pm ACDT

Sophie's local scoop: TBC

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval, Friday, October 11, 7.15pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: TBC

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Three-quarter time: TBC

Hawthorn v West Coast at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 1.05pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: TBC

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Three-quarter time: TBC

Richmond v Geelong at the Swinburne Centre, Saturday, October 12, 3.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: TBC

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Three-quarter time: TBC

Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday, October 12, 4.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: TBC

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Three-quarter time: TBC

Fremantle v Carlton at Fremantle Oval, Saturday, October 12, 3.15pm AWST

Sophie's local scoop: TBC

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Three-quarter time: TBC

North Melbourne v Sydney at North Hobart Oval, October 13, 1.05pm AEDT

Player's pick: TBC

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Three-quarter time: TBC

Sydney players run onto the ground ahead of week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Melbourne at RSEA Park, Sunday, October 13, 3.05pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: TBC

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Three-quarter time: TBC

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Henson Park, Sunday, October 13, 5.05pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: TBC

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Three-quarter time: TBC

