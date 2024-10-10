The AFLW fixture has been finalised for the final match of the home and away season

Monique Conti is tackled during the match between Hawthorn and Richmond at Cazaly's Stadium in round eight, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

A SUPER Sunday will round out the 2024 NAB AFLW home and away season, with the fixture for week 10 locked in.

Richmond (currently fourth) v Hawthorn (third) at the Swinburne Centre on Sunday afternoon looms as the match most likely to shape the eight.

The three clubs still firmly in the mix for the McClelland Trophy and $1 million in prizemoney – Brisbane, Hawthorn and Fremantle – will all also play their games on Sunday.

The round kicks off with Geelong hosting Adelaide on Friday night, in a match that could decide the Crows' top-four hopes.

Week 10 will also be the conclusion to the two-week Indigenous Round.

"The 2024 NAB AFLW season has been great so far, with the rise of new clubs and memorable moments every week," general manager of AFLW Emma Moore said.

"The race for the McClelland Trophy is heating up, with the Brisbane Lions, Hawthorn and Fremantle vying for the $1 million. By Sunday of Week 10, all eyes will be on who the best-performed club is across the men’s and women’s leagues.

"Week 10 promises to be a thrilling finale to the home and away season, and the AFL are especially proud to once again celebrate Indigenous Round, honouring the rich cultural contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to our game."

West Coast could secure its maiden AFLW finals appearance with a win over Sydney on Saturday afternoon, while Fremantle v Western Bulldogs rounds out the season on Sunday night.

"We are looking forward to what promises to be an exciting final week of the season," head of broadcast operations and scheduling Josh Bowler said.

"The stakes couldn’t be higher, with top-four and top-eight spots still in play. On behalf of the AFL, I’d like to thank all the clubs, venues and our broadcast partners for their co-operation in finalising this fixture and ensuring there is maximum drama for our fans on the final weekend of the home and away season."

Week 10 fixture

Friday, November 1

Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium 7.15pm AEDT

Saturday, November 2

Melbourne v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

Sydney v West Coast, Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT

North Melbourne v Gold Coast, Arden Street Oval, 5.05pm AEDT

Carlton v Essendon Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

Sunday, November 3

St Kilda v Brisbane, RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEDT

Richmond v Hawthorn, Swinburne Centre, 3:05pm AEDT

Port Adelaide v GWS, Alberton Oval, 4.35pm ACDT

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Fremantle Oval, 4.05pm AWST