Hawthorn's win over Fremantle on Sunday has closed the gap on leader Brisbane in the McClelland Trophy race

Kaitlyn Ashmore in action during Hawthorn's clash with Fremantle in NAB AFLW week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S TIGHT at the top as the race for the 2024 McClelland Trophy heats up in the second half of the NAB AFL Women's season.

Just two points separate Brisbane and Hawthorn at the top of the ladder, with Fremantle, Port Adelaide and Sydney all within striking range if things go right in their remaining four games.

The Hawks' win over the Dockers at Fremantle Oval on Sunday was huge for both clubs, allowing Hawthorn to extend its lead over Fremantle to 14 points. Had the Dockers won, Fremantle would be in second place, just one win behind the Lions.

The McClelland Trophy offers a prize of $1 million to the best-performed team across the AFL men's and women's competitions, with wins weighted differently in each competition to account for the different numbers of home and away matches.

The Lions have 106 points, made up of 48 points from their six AFLW wins (worth eight points per game) and 58 points from the AFL team's 14.5 wins (worth four points per game).

The Hawks have 104 points (six AFLW wins, 14 AFL wins), meaning the two teams are separated by Brisbane's nail-biting AFL men's draw against Adelaide in round nine, when the Lions defied a Jordan Dawson-inspired comeback from the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

Third-placed Fremantle looms as the biggest threat to the top two, with the Dockers two wins (16 points) behind the Lions and facing a relatively friendly final four games against Carlton (15th), West Coast (eighth), GWS (16th) and the Western Bulldogs (14th).

The true shape of the McClelland Trophy ladder is still working itself out as the final week of midweek footy takes place in week seven. Adelaide, Melbourne, St Kilda and GWS all play two games this week, with only the Crows still a mathematical chance of overhauling the Lions at the top.

We'll get a more accurate read on the race for the $1 million next Monday, when each team will have played eight AFLW games.

Interestingly, the Lions and Hawks don't play each other in this year's AFLW season, meaning there won't be one single game that will have a greater bearing on the result than others.

In fact, none of the top four sides on the McClelland Trophy ladder play each other in the remaining four weeks of the season, leaving the stage set for a thrilling finish.