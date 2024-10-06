HAWTHORN has secured one of its most courageous AFLW wins, holding on despite three injuries on the road to beat Fremantle by nine points on Sunday afternoon.
The Hawks solidified their top four spot with a fourth consecutive win, grinding out a heavily contested game under duress to win 5.4 (34) to 3.7 (25) to end the Dockers' own four-game winning run.
There will pain to come for the winners, with Mackenzie Eardley taken to hospital with a neck injury for precautionary scans after a collision with Mim Strom in the first half.
Laura Stone and Kristy Stratton also suffered ankle injuries that will need to be assessed.
But there was plenty to celebrate as the Hawks moved to 6-1, winning in gritty style as opposed to the slick and high-scoring brand they have previously produced.
After taking their chances early and building an 18-point lead in the second quarter, they absorbed everything the Dockers could throw at them despite only having two fit players on the bench.
Eliza West (19 disposals and 13 tackles) was outstanding in the circumstances, with Emily Bates (19 and nine clearances) influential in the midfield.
Jess Vukic kicked the match-sealing goal deep in the fourth quarter when she was awarded a free kick for blocking in a ruck contest, giving the Hawks an 11-point lead they were able to defend, despite the Dockers holding the ball inside 50 late.
Both teams entered the match as slow-starting teams this season, but the Hawks were able to take their chances and enjoy their best first quarter of the year.
They kicked a flurry of three goals in four minutes to build an early lead as Jasmine Fleming converted a set shot and then Greta Bodey and West kicked goals in traffic to build a 12-point lead at the first break.
There were early concerns, however, with Eardley's neck injury coming on the eve of quarter time, leading to a long delay as she was taken from the ground in a stretcher.
The scoring dried up in the second quarter, with Sophie Locke getting the Hawks underway before Ebony Antonio answered for the Dockers. But both teams struggled to piece possession chains together and the game became a contested grind.
With the Hawks down to two fit players on the bench for the second half, the Dockers started to gain ascendency in general play, with Aisling McCarthy and Gabrielle Newton asserting themselves in the midfield.
The Dockers dominated territory, but the Hawks hung on for dear life and absorbed Freo's entries in a goalless quarter that left the visitors with an 11-point lead at the last change.
That margin was cut to five when McCarthy handballed into space for Orlagh Lally to snap a classy goal on her left, with the Dockers seemingly surging to a come-from-behind win.
But an error deep in defence left them with too much work and not enough time, with the fatigued Hawks fighting right to the end.
Eardley off to hospital after collision
There was a lengthy break in play late in the first quarter after Hawthorn defender Mackenzie Eardley and Fremantle ruck Mim Strom collided in a marking contest on the wing, with Eardley requiring attention on the ground from trainers before being taken off on a stretcher. The Hawks said Eardley had suffered a neck injury and was heading to hospital for precautionary scans but was conscious when she left the ground.
Locke gets reward in return from injury
Hawks forward Sophie Locke suffered a knee injury in the first scrimmage match of the Hawks' pre-season and has been fighting her way back ever since, finally playing her first match for the season on Sunday. The 23-year-old, who kicked the Hawks' first ever AFLW goal, was rewarded for her persistence early in the second quarter after tangling with Laura Pugh in the goalsquare, winning a free kick and converting to give the Hawks an 18-point lead.
Up next
After a short turnaround this week, the Hawks return home and have a six-day break before taking on West Coast on Saturday at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston. It will be the club's second ever clash against the Eagles after recording a three-point win in their inaugural 2022 season. Fremantle will remain at home and have six days to prepare for its clash against Carlton on Saturday at Fremantle Oval.
FREMANTLE 1.2 2.2 2.5 3.7 (25)
HAWTHORN 3.0 4.2 4.4 5.4 (35)
GOALS
Fremantle: Antonio, Kikoak, Lally
Hawthorn: Bodey, Fleming, Locke, Vukic, West
BEST
Fremantle: Strom, McCarthy, Newton, O'Driscoll, Brazill
Hawthorn: West, Bates, Wales, Fleming, Lucas-Rodd, Gilroy
INJURIES
Fremantle: Nil
Hawthorn: Eardley (neck), Stone (ankle), Stratton (ankle)
Crowd: 2,259 at Fremantle Oval